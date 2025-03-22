"Buddy playing CS irl"— Internet reacts as Counter-Strike player shares injuries he sustained after enlisting in Ukrainian army

Counter-Strike player Oleksandr "lucky_cryak1" recently shared photos of getting injured after enlisting in the Ukrainian army and fans are praising the gamer for going through such hardship. For context, X user @JakeSucky shared photos from Oleksandr's Instagram on March 21, 2025, where the player can be seen lying in need of medical attention.

@JakeSucky's post details the extent of the injuries faced by the Counter-Strike player and the caption reads:

"The CS player who joined the Ukrainian army to fight Russia has posted his injuries online, including 3 fractures and 15 shrapnel wounds... He is in stable condition and recovering."

The post has garnered a lot of traction after @JakeSucky shared it on X, with many people calling lucky_crayk1 a "true hero" in light of his injuries. Here are some of the reactions from social media users.

"good luck to him, true hero," said @divinewrabbit.

"Buddy playing CS irl," claimed @StussyMOE.

Some even claimed that the Counter-Stike player was lucky.

"I guess he is lucky," commented @DimaTiara.

Others thanked @JakeSucky for highlighting the news:

"Thanks for an update on this one Jake, and glad it's good news." wrote @Youngobese.

Ukrainian Twitch streamers have been joining the army since 2022

lucky_cryak1 is not the first person to join the army as a video gamer. Twitch streamers of Ukrainian origin have been joining the military for years now. Back in 2022, livestreamer ThumblessCudi made headlines after announcing that he was quitting his content creation career to join the Ukrainian army.

Since then, other video game personalities have also done the same. Twitch streamers have also gone viral on social media after capturing bombs exploding on their broadcasts on the Amazon-owned platform. In August 2024, livestreamer Stariy_Bog claimed that his area was hit with a missile strike while he was streaming on Twitch, starting a big discussion on X.

Counter-Strike player lucky_cryak1 has been documenting his injuries during his time in the Ukrainian army on social media, having posted several photos on X under the username @galaxypleasure_.

His most recent post was from March 20, where his legs could be seen in a cast with a callback to an award he was presented by the Ukrainian Army.

