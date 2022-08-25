Twitch streamer quits streaming to join Ukraine war, Twitter praises him for his commitment

Twitch streamer ThumblessCudi recently announced that he would be leaving for the war-torn country of Ukraine to fight on their side. The British Army veteran has decided to host his last few streams before leaving at the start of September.

Twitteratis and esports personalities have showered the streamer with praise, commending him for leaving his old life behind to fight a war. He also started a GoFundMe to help finance the equipment and travel gear he would require to make the journey.

Twitter reacts as Twitch streamer ThumblessCudi announces bid to join the ongoing struggle in Ukraine

A relatively small streamer, ThumblessCudi is a variety streamer on the purple platform with almost 24K followers. A Twitch Partner, Cudi plays games such as Call of Duty Warzone, GTA V, and Call of Duty Black Ops for an average viewership of 157 viewers.

The streamer is a retired army man and will be going to the disturbed region of Donbas with a fellow friend from the army, according to esports personality Jake Lucky. The announcement came in the early hours of August 24 via a Twitter post. In the tweet, the Twitch streamer thanked his supporters for being there for him and thanked viewers, hoping they like the "final few streams":

"It is with a heavy heart I announce the end of my streaming career. At the start of next month I leave for Ukraine to help fight against the Russian invasion. To all those who have supported me thank you, and I hope you enjoy the final few streams."

Many people flooded to the post, lauding his bravery in doing what he believed in. Many fellow Twitch streamers praised ThumblessCudi for taking action. Esports professionals such as players and coaches came to wish him as well.

Barton @Bartonologist @ThumblessCudi Respect for this decision. Good Luck and Stay Safe @ThumblessCudi Respect for this decision. Good Luck and Stay Safe ❤️

Darren Elmy @KillerPigeon @ThumblessCudi You're incredible bro. Crazy amount of respect for you and what you do 🤜🤛 @ThumblessCudi You're incredible bro. Crazy amount of respect for you and what you do 🤜🤛

Assistant coach of LA Thieves called his actions "sheer bravery":

Shane @SHANEE @ThumblessCudi My utmost respect goes to you my bro, sheer bravery and nothing less @ThumblessCudi My utmost respect goes to you my bro, sheer bravery and nothing less

Call of Duty streamers like Wuskin, Nathan, and Deleo, who have clearly played with ThumblesCudi, made their wishes known. Hoping for his safe return, they tweeted:

Nathan @SeedyNathan @ThumblessCudi Good luck to the biggest hustler I know, stay safe mate @ThumblessCudi Good luck to the biggest hustler I know, stay safe mate

wuskin @wuskinz @ThumblessCudi . One of my best mates I’ve met through all of this never met anyone as funny🤣 Mr Do It All you fkin legend 🏻 . One of my best mates I’ve met through all of this never met anyone as funny🤣 Mr Do It All you fkin legend @ThumblessCudi 💔💔. One of my best mates I’ve met through all of this never met anyone as funny🤣 Mr Do It All you fkin legend🙌🏻

Deleo @YKTDeleo @ThumblessCudi And I thought the 6ft5 image was just online talk, best wishes out there bro, I’ll have your Texas BBQ waiting @ThumblessCudi And I thought the 6ft5 image was just online talk, best wishes out there bro, I’ll have your Texas BBQ waiting ❤️

A couple of Call of Duty professional players also dropped by. Skrapz, a former player and content creator had high praise for the streamer:

skrapz @skrapzg @ThumblessCudi Man could just chill at home and carry on gaming, what a man, you’re inspiring bro cuds seriously bro, forever a legend all time hall of famer bro no bs @ThumblessCudi Man could just chill at home and carry on gaming, what a man, you’re inspiring bro cuds seriously bro, forever a legend all time hall of famer bro no bs ❤️

The head coach of Boston Breach called him the funniest person he has played with:

Zed @ZachDenyer @ThumblessCudi Funniest person I've ever had the pleasure of gaming with, stay safe bro @ThumblessCudi Funniest person I've ever had the pleasure of gaming with, stay safe bro♥️

Fans and regular viewers voiced their displeasure at the fact that the Twitch streamer would be putting himself in harm's way. Although a few opposed the idea of him going to Ukraine, most supported him and hoped for a safe return:

Papa Puckett @MLGPuckett



Thank you for protecting the people of Ukraine @ThumblessCudi not the end, just a hiatus.Thank you for protecting the people of Ukraine @ThumblessCudi not the end, just a hiatus.Thank you for protecting the people of Ukraine

Greg Chapman @GregChapm34 @ThumblessCudi Be gutted to not see this guy on stream as he is always on the ball and so funny. But hats off to him what a thing to go and do all the best and come back safe. @ThumblessCudi Be gutted to not see this guy on stream as he is always on the ball and so funny. But hats off to him what a thing to go and do all the best and come back safe.

Lxrso @Lxrso @ThumblessCudi Been around you for a long time, we've got quite a few mutual friends despite not properly knowing eachother. Regardless, massive respect on you. Goodluck and stay safe 🤙 @ThumblessCudi Been around you for a long time, we've got quite a few mutual friends despite not properly knowing eachother. Regardless, massive respect on you. Goodluck and stay safe 🤙

BigSkenger @BigSkenger we will be here waiting for you on your slot calls 🤜🏼 @ThumblessCudi You’ve given me some best memories on this internet brother, one of the funniest guys around. Stay safe you goatwe will be here waiting for you on your slot calls 🤜🏼 @ThumblessCudi You’ve given me some best memories on this internet brother, one of the funniest guys around. Stay safe you goat 🐐 we will be here waiting for you on your slot calls 🤜🏼

★🅻🅾🆈🅰🅻 🆃🅾 🆃🅷🅴 🆂🅾🅸🅻★ @who_la_GRiM



Thank you for your service bro and wish you a safe return home Cuds @ThumblessCudi I will never forget the amount of laughs I had watching you snd Skrep on GTA back during lockdown.Thank you for your service bro and wish you a safe return home Cuds @ThumblessCudi I will never forget the amount of laughs I had watching you snd Skrep on GTA back during lockdown.Thank you for your service bro and wish you a safe return home Cuds ❤️🙏

The GoFundMe page has since been closed without an explanation, maybe because of the optics, since a few started doubting whether the Twitch streamer was doing this for the clout. Fans may be apprehensive about the decision but clearly support his choice to go fight for Ukraine.

