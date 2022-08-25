Twitch streamer quits streaming to join Ukraine war, Twitter praises him for his commitment

Twitch streamer ThumblessCudi recently announced that he would be leaving for the war-torn country of Ukraine to fight on their side. The British Army veteran has decided to host his last few streams before leaving at the start of September.
Twitteratis and esports personalities have showered the streamer with praise, commending him for leaving his old life behind to fight a war. He also started a GoFundMe to help finance the equipment and travel gear he would require to make the journey.
Twitter reacts as Twitch streamer ThumblessCudi announces bid to join the ongoing struggle in Ukraine
A relatively small streamer, ThumblessCudi is a variety streamer on the purple platform with almost 24K followers. A Twitch Partner, Cudi plays games such as Call of Duty Warzone, GTA V, and Call of Duty Black Ops for an average viewership of 157 viewers.
The streamer is a retired army man and will be going to the disturbed region of Donbas with a fellow friend from the army, according to esports personality Jake Lucky. The announcement came in the early hours of August 24 via a Twitter post. In the tweet, the Twitch streamer thanked his supporters for being there for him and thanked viewers, hoping they like the "final few streams":
"It is with a heavy heart I announce the end of my streaming career. At the start of next month I leave for Ukraine to help fight against the Russian invasion. To all those who have supported me thank you, and I hope you enjoy the final few streams."
Many people flooded to the post, lauding his bravery in doing what he believed in. Many fellow Twitch streamers praised ThumblessCudi for taking action. Esports professionals such as players and coaches came to wish him as well.
Assistant coach of LA Thieves called his actions "sheer bravery":
Call of Duty streamers like Wuskin, Nathan, and Deleo, who have clearly played with ThumblesCudi, made their wishes known. Hoping for his safe return, they tweeted:
A couple of Call of Duty professional players also dropped by. Skrapz, a former player and content creator had high praise for the streamer:
The head coach of Boston Breach called him the funniest person he has played with:
Fans and regular viewers voiced their displeasure at the fact that the Twitch streamer would be putting himself in harm's way. Although a few opposed the idea of him going to Ukraine, most supported him and hoped for a safe return:
The GoFundMe page has since been closed without an explanation, maybe because of the optics, since a few started doubting whether the Twitch streamer was doing this for the clout. Fans may be apprehensive about the decision but clearly support his choice to go fight for Ukraine.