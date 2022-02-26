"It's getting bad": Asmongold reveals his opinion on the Russia Ukraine situation

Asmongold has just shared his opinion on the recent conflict between Russia and Ukraine on his latest livestream, sparking a discussion amongst online users.

Over the last few days, the world has been glued to their screens watching the latest news on Ukraine as media reports state that Russia has continued its offensive in the region. Many around the world have condemned the acts of violence in Ukraine, and Twitch streamers have also started giving their opinions on the conflict.

The latest critic of Russia is Zach "Asmongold," a Twitch streamer who spends his days playing MMOs like World of Warcraft and Lost Ark to an audience of nearly three million fans. Before he spoke about the conflict, he first prefaced his comments by saying that he knows he is correct in his way of thinking and will not tolerate anyone who escalates the situation by using their emotions rather than facts.

"This is what's gonna happen: I know that I'm right, but I think people are just being emotional and stupid and they're not going to acknowledge what I'm saying. Here's what I'm saying, I'm going to make myself very clear then we are going to move on, and people who want to call me wrong or stupid or anything, I'll just permaban you."

Asmongold reveals his views on Russia's offensive in Ukraine

Asmongold then shares his opinion, stating that Russia can do a lot more than they are right now, so to call this an "all-out war" is misleading and untrue, especially with context from past wars.

"The fact is that Russia, if they wanted to, could completely wipe Ukraine off the f*cking map. They're not doing that yet, and let's hope they don't do that. I am not going to say it's an "all-out war" especially in context to the wars we've had in the past."

The streamer then continues to say that even though Russia isn't fighting an all-out war right now, that doesn't mean the conflict could result in full-on warfare being conducted across Europe.

"It's escalating there, it's getting bad, civilians are getting killed, but the fact is to compare this to an all-out war, as if it's equivalent to something that happened in World War 2, World War 1, or many of the other wars in history, is completely untrue, it is not even remotely the same."

He then summarizes his comments by stating that even if this isn't a full-on war yet, it could very well get a whole lot worse very soon.

"However, it is bad and it could get there very soon. That's it."

The clip was posted to Reddit, where many showed their disapproval of his opinion and urged others not to listen to streamers as they continue to share their opinions.

With a very clearly popular opinion, it seems that these members of Reddit disagreed with Asmongold's take on the conflict. With this much backlash, will he stand by his statements, or will he attempt to either retract or rephrase his statements? Only time will tell.

Edited by R. Elahi