Asmongold hilariously reveals the reason why he doesn't use Facebook anymore

Asmongold humorously describes the specific reason why he never uses Facebook anymore, citing that he always has the exact same experience every time he uses the app.

Zach "Asmongold" is one of Twitch's biggest streamers, who has recently made a very successful return to streaming on his main account. Over the last few months, he has been streaming on a much smaller account on Twitch to lessen the pressure he feels whenever he has a large audience watching him.

He made his return just a week and a half ago, pulling in an audience that reached four-hundred thousand at its peak. Since returning, he continues to pull in large amounts of viewers as he plays Lost Ark and World of Warcraft.

During his latest stream, he reacted to YouTuber MatPat's video discussing Twitch's "react" meta, sharing his criticisms and disappointments with both streamers who participated in the fad and Twitch for allowing such a trend to take place.

Asmongold explains why he doesn't use Facebook

During the video, MatPat discusses how copyright is handled on other platforms like YouTube and Facebook, saying that Twitch is one of the few places online that don't attempt to "self-police" themselves in terms of cracking down on copyrighted content.

When he brought up Facebook, Asmongold then started to share that he doesn't use their site as much as he does with YouTube and Twitch.

"Facebook has a very complex system, too. I don't really go on Facebook anymore."

He then tells his chat why he doesn't use the site anymore, claiming that every time he uses Facebook he always sees the same thing on his feed.

"Every single time I go on Facebook, I see a middle-age mom posting minion memes, and then I realize that I went to highschool with her, and I have to go lay down."

Some users on Reddit shared their reactions to the clip, with some agreeing that they suffer from the same thing.

While Asmongold admitted that he is within the age group of the minion-crazed generation, it seems that he doesn't hold the same love for them as others do.

