"Wait, it is Latvia!": Twitch streamer Destiny accidentally mispronounces Latvia as Lativa

While covering the latest updates on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Destiny accidentally mispronounced Russia's neighboring country Latvia.

Destiny is a variety streamer who often discusses his political opinions while on stream. He has recently been covering the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, watching the world news with his chat to keep up to date on the latest developments.

Destiny discovers the proper way to say Latvia

During his latest stream, he discussed the latest update on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which was reported to have started earlier today. Many were shocked to hear of the news, especially since Russia's own citizens protested in the streets to end the soon-to-be invasion just the day prior.

The streamer told his chat that there are most likely citizens in countries that border Russia who are terrified that they may be invaded next. While listing through some of the countries that border Russia, he said "Lativa" could as well have some worried citizens, but that isn't a nation anywhere on Earth.

"Chat, there are probably a bunch of people living in Estonia, or Lativa, or Romania, or all these other countries that are a little bit worried."

He continues on without making a correction and talks about the unpredictability of Russia's actions, saying that many world government officials didn't think the country would invade Ukraine, let alone its capital of Kiev.

"But if you're an actual NATO country, you're probably fine, and I don't think any one else really thinks that Russia is going farther than Ukraine, but who knows! A few days ago, I don't think that anybody thought that Russia would go all the way to Kiev, they thought they would just stick to those Eastern regions, so who knows!"

Fans noticed the strange country that Destiny listed and became confused as they tried to figure out what he meant. Some realized that he was attempting to pronounce Latvia, one of Russia's neighboring countries, and started asking him why he addresses it as "Lativa."

He noticed the confusion in the comments and became flummoxed himself, not realizing that he was mispronouncing the country's name this entire time.

"Is it Lativa? I thought it was Latvia for a long time."

He went online to learn the country's name and discovered that it is indeed Latvia, not Lativa. He then claimed that someone in his audience told him that he was mispronouncing the country's name.

"Wait, it is Latvia! Wait, who lied to me yesterday? Somebody in Twitch chat was like, "I'm so confused about what Destiny is saying, now I'm starting to think it's Latvia, and it's my home country.""

With updates every hour as Russia continues to push further into Ukraine, the world continues to watch as history unfolds right before their very eyes.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul