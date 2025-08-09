  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • CaseOh announces launch of instant ramen noodles that seemingly has similar name to Ray's brand

CaseOh announces launch of instant ramen noodles that seemingly has similar name to Ray's brand

By Vishnu Menon
Published Aug 09, 2025 10:00 GMT
CaseOh goes the ramen route with &quot;Ray-Men&quot; noodles (Images via Getty, @caseohs_mom/X)
CaseOh goes the ramen route with "Ray-Men" noodles (Images via Getty, @caseohs_mom/X)

Case "CaseOh" Baker is often recognized for his affinity for food. His food rankings and culinary-themed would-you-rathers have garnered millions of views, and his appetite has been a running gag since his rise to Twitch fame. Now, the streamer seems to have materialized his interests in a ramen brand named Ray-Men Noodles.

Ad

While announcing its release during an August 7, 2025, livestream, Case revealed the product's packaging, expressing his excitement for this new venture:

"Ahhhhh! Look at that! CaseOh's Ray-Men noodles, baby! Watchu talkin' about! Ay, chat, these come out tomorrow, GamerSupps.com, no joke, shout out Gamer Supps, for real. This actually some noodle action, no joke."

Interestingly, this announcement comes three days after Twitch streamer and Kai Cenat's associate Ray "Rayasianboy" announced his plan to release an instant noodle brand, coincidentally named "Ray-Men" as well.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In response to Case's Gamer Supps collaboration, Rayasianboy posted a cryptic, seemingly AI-generated image of "Case-Oh Noodles" on his Instagram story, with no additional context.

Ray shared his response to Case&#039;s new ramen brand via an Instagram story (Image via@rayasianboy_/Instagram)
Ray shared his response to Case's new ramen brand via an Instagram story (Image via@rayasianboy_/Instagram)

During his podcast appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast in July 2025, Ray shared the idea for Ray-Men noodles and accused the show's hosts, Paul and Mike Majlak, of trying to steal his idea, after the two tried to get him to sign an NDA:

Ad
"You want to steal my s**t?...I shouldn't have even said that. Y'all trying to steal my s**t right now...I know, so I will say no."

Regarding Case's iteration and the similarity of Rayasianboy's brand's name, @CaseOhUpdates0 on X suggested this naming was due to Case's way of pronouncing "ramen," and how his southern accent causes him to pronounce the word as "ray-men":

Ad
"I’ve been seeing people say that Case “stole” Ray’s idea when that is far from the truth, the reasoning behind the name, “Ray-Men Noodles” is because that is how he has pronounced ramen for years now."

Looking into CaseOh's latest business venture: Ray-Men noodles

Ad

CaseOh's Ray-Men noodles have become the latest addition to Gamer Supps' "Creator" collection.

In terms of pricing, Ray-Men is offered in two formats: a single-cup serving, priced at around $2.50, and a 24-cup case box that costs approximately $35.00. Currently, the only available flavor to purchase is a Mushroom-Beef concoction. Case's mother shared the product on X along with a code, named "CaseOh," that offers buyers a discount.

Notably, the streamer's collection with Gamer Supps also features a wide range of products like mouse pads, shaker cups, energy drink powders, and more.

About the author
Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.
His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications