CaseOh announces launch of instant ramen noodles that seemingly has similar name to Ray's brand

Case &quot;CaseOh&quot; Baker is often recognized for his affinity for food. His food rankings and culinary-themed would-you-rathers have garnered millions of views, and his appetite has been a running gag since his rise to Twitch fame. Now, the streamer seems to have materialized his interests in a ramen brand named Ray-Men Noodles.While announcing its release during an August 7, 2025, livestream, Case revealed the product's packaging, expressing his excitement for this new venture:&quot;Ahhhhh! Look at that! CaseOh's Ray-Men noodles, baby! Watchu talkin' about! Ay, chat, these come out tomorrow, GamerSupps.com, no joke, shout out Gamer Supps, for real. This actually some noodle action, no joke.&quot;Interestingly, this announcement comes three days after Twitch streamer and Kai Cenat's associate Ray &quot;Rayasianboy&quot; announced his plan to release an instant noodle brand, coincidentally named &quot;Ray-Men&quot; as well.In response to Case's Gamer Supps collaboration, Rayasianboy posted a cryptic, seemingly AI-generated image of &quot;Case-Oh Noodles&quot; on his Instagram story, with no additional context.Ray shared his response to Case's new ramen brand via an Instagram story (Image via@rayasianboy_/Instagram)During his podcast appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast in July 2025, Ray shared the idea for Ray-Men noodles and accused the show's hosts, Paul and Mike Majlak, of trying to steal his idea, after the two tried to get him to sign an NDA:&quot;You want to steal my s**t?...I shouldn't have even said that. Y'all trying to steal my s**t right now...I know, so I will say no.&quot;Regarding Case's iteration and the similarity of Rayasianboy's brand's name, @CaseOhUpdates0 on X suggested this naming was due to Case's way of pronouncing &quot;ramen,&quot; and how his southern accent causes him to pronounce the word as &quot;ray-men&quot;:&quot;I’ve been seeing people say that Case “stole” Ray’s idea when that is far from the truth, the reasoning behind the name, “Ray-Men Noodles” is because that is how he has pronounced ramen for years now.&quot;Looking into CaseOh's latest business venture: Ray-Men noodlesCaseOh's Ray-Men noodles have become the latest addition to Gamer Supps' &quot;Creator&quot; collection.In terms of pricing, Ray-Men is offered in two formats: a single-cup serving, priced at around $2.50, and a 24-cup case box that costs approximately $35.00. Currently, the only available flavor to purchase is a Mushroom-Beef concoction. Case's mother shared the product on X along with a code, named &quot;CaseOh,&quot; that offers buyers a discount.Notably, the streamer's collection with Gamer Supps also features a wide range of products like mouse pads, shaker cups, energy drink powders, and more.