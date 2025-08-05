"Name sounds corny": Fans react as Kai Cenat's friend Ray announces official launch of his noodle brand, Ray-Men Noodles

Twitch streamer and Kai Cenat's friend Ray, also known as &quot;rayasianboy,&quot; has announced that he is launching his ramen noodle brand, Ray-Men Noodles. On August 4, 2025, a nine-second video from his most recent Just Chatting Twitch livestream surfaced on X. In it, Ray announced that his food venture will officially launch next year.He said:&quot;Next year, Ray-Men Noodles (The streamer starts clapping). Clap me, y'all! Next year, Ray-Men Noodle, coming out soon!&quot;The 19-year-old's announcement elicited reactions from hundreds of netizens, with one fan lauding him for starting a business:&quot;The Name sounds corny lol. But props to him for starting a business.&quot; X user @lamemzy wrote.Another community member stated that Ray ought not to mess his business venture with &quot;cheap a** noodles and seasoning packets&quot;:&quot;golden idea, dont fk this up w cheap a** noodles and seasoning packets.&quot; X user @0xMOGU posted.Meanwhile, X user @durkmufc wondered who was financially supporting the Twitch streamer's business concept:&quot;I wonder who’s funding him for this&quot; X user @durkmufc commented.Several other fans shared their thoughts.&quot;He better comply and complete every single business detail needed and locked in for real… This could be his retirement plan for real&quot; X user @suayrez stated.&quot;Whoever came up with this idea is a f**kinggg genius… ray will be getting that money 💰&quot; X user @deadbynextweek wrote.&quot;this is actually extremely smart by ray and self-aware of his main audience and viewers 🔥🔥🔥&quot; X user @chiefflips tweeted.&quot;You want to steal my s**t?&quot; - Ray discusses his ramen noodle brand concept on Logan Paul's podcastRay appeared as a guest on the 463rd episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, hosted by Logan Paul and Mike Majlak. At one point, the streamer discussed his intention to start a ramen noodle brand, and when he disclosed the name that he planned to use for his company, Logan Paul exclaimed:&quot;That's f**king brilliant! Bro! Bro, Ray-Men Noodles?! I want in! I want in. I want in.&quot;Mike Majlak made a lighthearted remark, saying:&quot;Can you imagine, Ray, what we're working, the three of us here, is going to the Moon. We're really happy that you brought us this idea, dude. We just have to have you sign something on the way out. It's an NDA for the show.&quot;Ray responded by asking whether Paul and Majlak wanted to &quot;steal&quot; his idea:&quot;You want to steal my s**t? I shouldn't have said that. 'Y'all trying to steal my s**t right now. I know, so I will say no.&quot;Ray isn't the only popular streamer to step into the food industry. In November 2023, Twitch star Imane &quot;Pokimane&quot; took the internet by storm after announcing the launch of her cookie brand, Myna Snacks.