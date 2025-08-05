  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "Name sounds corny": Fans react as Kai Cenat's friend Ray announces official launch of his noodle brand, Ray-Men Noodles

"Name sounds corny": Fans react as Kai Cenat's friend Ray announces official launch of his noodle brand, Ray-Men Noodles

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Aug 05, 2025 09:38 GMT
&quot;Name sounds corny&quot;: Fans react as Kai Cenat
Ray announces the official launch of his noodle brand, Ray-Men Noodles (Image via x.com/impaulsive)

Twitch streamer and Kai Cenat's friend Ray, also known as "rayasianboy," has announced that he is launching his ramen noodle brand, Ray-Men Noodles. On August 4, 2025, a nine-second video from his most recent Just Chatting Twitch livestream surfaced on X. In it, Ray announced that his food venture will officially launch next year.

Ad

He said:

"Next year, Ray-Men Noodles (The streamer starts clapping). Clap me, y'all! Next year, Ray-Men Noodle, coming out soon!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 19-year-old's announcement elicited reactions from hundreds of netizens, with one fan lauding him for starting a business:

"The Name sounds corny lol. But props to him for starting a business." X user @lamemzy wrote.

Another community member stated that Ray ought not to mess his business venture with "cheap a** noodles and seasoning packets":

"golden idea, dont fk this up w cheap a** noodles and seasoning packets." X user @0xMOGU posted.
Ad

Meanwhile, X user @durkmufc wondered who was financially supporting the Twitch streamer's business concept:

"I wonder who’s funding him for this" X user @durkmufc commented.

Several other fans shared their thoughts.

"He better comply and complete every single business detail needed and locked in for real… This could be his retirement plan for real" X user @suayrez stated.
Ad
"Whoever came up with this idea is a f**kinggg genius… ray will be getting that money 💰" X user @deadbynextweek wrote.
"this is actually extremely smart by ray and self-aware of his main audience and viewers 🔥🔥🔥" X user @chiefflips tweeted.

"You want to steal my s**t?" - Ray discusses his ramen noodle brand concept on Logan Paul's podcast

Ray appeared as a guest on the 463rd episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, hosted by Logan Paul and Mike Majlak. At one point, the streamer discussed his intention to start a ramen noodle brand, and when he disclosed the name that he planned to use for his company, Logan Paul exclaimed:

Ad
"That's f**king brilliant! Bro! Bro, Ray-Men Noodles?! I want in! I want in. I want in."
Ad

Mike Majlak made a lighthearted remark, saying:

"Can you imagine, Ray, what we're working, the three of us here, is going to the Moon. We're really happy that you brought us this idea, dude. We just have to have you sign something on the way out. It's an NDA for the show."

Ray responded by asking whether Paul and Majlak wanted to "steal" his idea:

Ad
"You want to steal my s**t? I shouldn't have said that. 'Y'all trying to steal my s**t right now. I know, so I will say no."

Ray isn't the only popular streamer to step into the food industry. In November 2023, Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" took the internet by storm after announcing the launch of her cookie brand, Myna Snacks.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications