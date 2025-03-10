Cash Nasty claims to be investing all of his life's savings in his newborn son

YouTuber Cassius "Cash Nasty" recently stated that he will be using all of his saved-up earnings from his career as a YouTuber to set his son up for a potential career in the National Basketball Association (NBA). To those unaware, Cassius recently became a father to a baby boy and shared the news with his followers on Twitch by bringing the child onto his livestream.

After revealing the name of the boy, Cash Nasty stated that he would be making an "investment" in his son by putting his savings on the line to propel his son's supposed future NBA career:

"His name is Cassius. Cassius the third, man... All of my savings, everything I've saved in my whole YouTube career, is going, I'm putting it all on the line. It's going to be an investment, yo!"

"Everything I couldn't do": Cash Nasty vows to use his YouTube money to provide opportunities to his children that he never had

Cash Nasty is a popular YouTube content creator, having over 4.47 million subscribers on the platform. The 34-year-old has uploaded over 2,400 videos on his YouTube channel. His videos primarily feature food- and basketball-related content, which often includes challenges.

On the other side, he also broadcasts regularly on Twitch, with a majority of his streams showcasing him reacting to online content such as YouTube videos.

The YouTuber and Twitch streamer, who also has a daughter, claimed that he would be making sure that his children are provided the best opportunities, facilities, and amenities that he never had access to while growing up. He said:

"I'm putting all my investment in this dude man, and in my daughter as well...Everything I couldn't do, I didn't have a training growing up. I didn't have all these resources... Had two jobs at the age of fifteen."

Being a massive follower of the NBA, Cash Nasty revealed that he had canceled a date with his girlfriend to cover a recent landmark NBA trade, which saw Doncic being transferred from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis joining the Mavericks from the Lakers.

