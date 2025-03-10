  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Cash Nasty claims to be investing all of his life's savings in his newborn son

Cash Nasty claims to be investing all of his life's savings in his newborn son

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Mar 10, 2025 01:01 GMT
Cash Nasty stated that he would be putting in all his savings as an &quot;investment&quot; to propel his newborn son
Cash Nasty stated that he would be putting in all his savings as an "investment" to propel his newborn son's future NBA career (Image via @scubaryan_/X)

YouTuber Cassius "Cash Nasty" recently stated that he will be using all of his saved-up earnings from his career as a YouTuber to set his son up for a potential career in the National Basketball Association (NBA). To those unaware, Cassius recently became a father to a baby boy and shared the news with his followers on Twitch by bringing the child onto his livestream.

Ad

After revealing the name of the boy, Cash Nasty stated that he would be making an "investment" in his son by putting his savings on the line to propel his son's supposed future NBA career:

"His name is Cassius. Cassius the third, man... All of my savings, everything I've saved in my whole YouTube career, is going, I'm putting it all on the line. It's going to be an investment, yo!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

"Everything I couldn't do": Cash Nasty vows to use his YouTube money to provide opportunities to his children that he never had

Cash Nasty is a popular YouTube content creator, having over 4.47 million subscribers on the platform. The 34-year-old has uploaded over 2,400 videos on his YouTube channel. His videos primarily feature food- and basketball-related content, which often includes challenges.

Ad

On the other side, he also broadcasts regularly on Twitch, with a majority of his streams showcasing him reacting to online content such as YouTube videos.

The YouTuber and Twitch streamer, who also has a daughter, claimed that he would be making sure that his children are provided the best opportunities, facilities, and amenities that he never had access to while growing up. He said:

"I'm putting all my investment in this dude man, and in my daughter as well...Everything I couldn't do, I didn't have a training growing up. I didn't have all these resources... Had two jobs at the age of fifteen."
Ad

Being a massive follower of the NBA, Cash Nasty revealed that he had canceled a date with his girlfriend to cover a recent landmark NBA trade, which saw Doncic being transferred from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis joining the Mavericks from the Lakers.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी