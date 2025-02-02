Cash Nasty reveals he canceled a date with his girlfriend to host broadcast about Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis' trade

YouTuber Cassius "Cash Nasty" recently revealed that he canceled on his girlfriend in the middle of a date to head home at the earliest and host a livestream to discuss the recent landmark NBA trade involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis.

Claiming that he was not going to host a broadcast before getting to know about the trade that took place between Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, Cash Nasty stated:

"Bro, I wasn't going to stream tonight ladies and gentlemen. Bro, I was just eating steak and lobster with my girl, I took her on a date, bro! Cancel that sh**!"

The recent NBA trade involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis has become the topic of discussion among streamers, with many talking about the matter during their broadcasts. Luka Doncic was transferred from Dallas Mavericks to Los Angeles Lakers, while Anthony Davis joined the Mavericks from the Lakers.

In light of this major development, YouTuber and Twitch streamer Cash Nasty talked about the anticipation he felt to go live and express his thoughts on the trade similar to other streamers. Disclosing how he arrived home to eventually start broadcasting, Cash Nasty stated:

"Cancel that sh**! Priorities! Got in the whip! Skrrt! Skrrt! Pass the red lights, stop signs, n***a!"

Twitch streamer FlightReacts was seen getting on his knees while reacting to the news of the transfer of the two players as well as the trade deal they were a part of. On the other side, FaZe Clan member Stable Ronaldo was left in disbelief and had to verify the authenticity of the X account that broke the news to come to terms with it.

