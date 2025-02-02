NBA trade news: 2 reasons why Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to Lakers revealed

The Dallas Mavericks made a stunning move by trading superstar Luka Doncic to their Western Conference rivals, the LA Lakers, n Sunday. The blockbuster three-team deal sent Doncic to Los Angeles, while Anthony Davis joined forces with Kyrie Irving in Dallas.

As news of the trade broke, the basketball world was left in disbelief, questioning why the Mavericks would part ways with their franchise player.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Dallas’ decision was driven by two key factors: concerns over Doncic’s fitness and the complexities surrounding his upcoming contract situation.

"The Mavs had major concerns about moving forward with Luka Doncic due to his constant conditioning issues and the looming commitment of another supermax contract extension this summer," MacMahon tweeted.

In addition to trading Doncic, the Mavericks also parted ways with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris. In return, Dallas acquired Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick from the Lakers.

