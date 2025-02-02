"No way this is real": Popular streamers react to Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis' shocking NBA trade

Following Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis' NBA trade, many popular streamers have taken to their broadcasts, reacting to the stunning deal. The trade marks the transfer of versatile and young talent Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers, while Anthony Davis joins the Dallas Mavericks from the Lakers.

Anthony Davis is a well-decorated player in the NBA, being a 9x All-Star player, 5x All-Defensive Team, 5x All-NBA, 1x All-Rookie Team, and 11x NBA Player of the Week. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is a 5x All-NBA player, 1x All-Rookie Team, 5x NBA All-Star, 5x NBA Player of the Month, and 14x NBA Player of the Week.

Discussing the matter during his broadcast on Twitch, FlightReacts expressed his thoughts on the trade:

"Yo, I can't believe what I'm about to announce right this second, bro... There's no way this this is real. There's no way this is real. Luka Doncic is now an official Los Angeles Lakers. As of Saturday, February 1st, the top of a new month. Bro!... The Mavericks have traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Oh my gosh, bro!... Yo! How much help does LeBron need, bro?! How much help do you need? Bro?!"

Meanwhile, FaZe Clan member Nick "Lacy" had a much more animated reaction. The streamer screamed and ran around his room upon reading an X post announcing the news. He exclaimed:

"Oh! What?! What?! Oh my God!... Oh my God, I could cry right now. I could cry right now... Oh my God, the Lakers have a future. The Lakers have a future. Luka to LA? Are you f**king kidding me? Oh my God! Put this in NFL terms? Uh, Lamar Jackson gets traded to the Cowboys!"

Fellow FaZe Clan member Stable Ronaldo decided to verify the account that posted about the trade on X to ensure the news was authentic. Upon realizing that the trade did take place, Stable Ronaldo was left in disbelief:

"Wait, what?! Huh?!"

What is the reason behind the Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers?

Ever since the announcement about the trade was made, news has been spreading like wildfire online. Many have been speculating the possible reason behind the Dallas Mavericks trading the superstar to their Western Conference rivals.

As reported by ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, there may have been two key reasons behind the trade, including concerns over his "conditioning" and fitness and the complex intricacies of his upcoming contract.

In other news, American professional tennis player Frances Tiafoe recently gave a simple one-word reaction to the trade through his Instagram Story, while reposting a post announcing the news of the trade on the Facebook-owned platform.

