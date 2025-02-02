Frances Tiafoe drops 1-word reaction to Luka Doncic & Anthony Davis' shocking NBA trade

Frances Tiafoe reacted to the blockbuster trade between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers, which saw Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis swap teams. The high-profile move is reportedly part of a three-team deal that also involves the Utah Jazz.

NBA fans were sent into a frenzy on Saturday when reports of this sensational deal started doing the rounds. American tennis star Tiafoe, who is also an NBA fan, took to Instagram to react to the shock deal. He shared a post about the trade and wrote:

"Damn"

Frances Tiafoe's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @bigfoe1998)

For the Lakers, acquiring 25-year-old Doncic, who is already a five-time All-Star, signals a long-term plan for life after LeBron James, while the Mavericks bet on Davis, a nine-time All-Star, to anchor their defense and complement Kyrie Irving. This trade has major implications for the Western Conference race.

Frances Tiafoe participated in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Frances Tiafoe at the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game - Source: Getty

Early in February 2023, the NBA announced that Frances Tiafoe would be part of their All-Star Celebrity Game. Reacting to the news, the American told ATPTour.com:

"It’s awesome, it’s awesome... Heard the news a little while ago but [it's] going public now, so I’ve just been trying to gear up for it and get ready. It’s an honour man, it’s an honour."

Ahead of the game, Tiafoe shared his excitement about participating in the star-studded event. The American tennis star, known for his energetic personality, emphasized that while he had been training to avoid looking "dumb" on the court, his main focus was to enjoy the experience and connect with fellow athletes and celebrities.

"I think [I will] just go out there and have fun. I mean I don’t want to look dumb, that’s why I’ve been training the past couple weeks," Tiafoe said. "But [it is about] just having fun and obviously All Star [Weekend] everyone is there, you meet so many cool people and people that I’ve been fans of forever."

Tiafoe represented Dwyane Wade’s team against Ryan Smith’s squad. The American tennis star made his mark by scoring two baskets in the game. He was joined by a star-studded lineup, including Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, comedian Hasan Minhaj, and actor Simu Liu, among others.

In tennis terms, Tiafoe has had a rocky start to the 2025 season. He faced a second-round exit at both the Brisbane International and the Australian Open.

Up next, the World No. 18 will play at the Dallas Open, where his first-round opponent is Taro Daniel. The winner of the match will face either Yoshihito Nishioka or Brandon Nakashima.

