Did Luka Doncic get traded to Lakers? Breaking down Slovenian superstar's internet-breaking move

By Atishay Jain
Modified Feb 02, 2025 05:40 GMT
Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Getty
The NBA community was left in shock on Saturday after a blockbuster three-team trade sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers. As reports of the trade surfaced, players, analysts and fans were initially skeptical, but once multiple sources confirmed the news, excitement and speculation erupted.

In one of the most stunning trades in recent memory, the Dallas Mavericks parted ways with Doncic, acquiring Anthony Davis in return.

Here's the full details of the blockbuster three-team deal:

  • Lakers received: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
  • Mavericks received: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 first-round pick (via Lakers)
  • Utah Jazz received: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2 second-round picks

More to follow.

