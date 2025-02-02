  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Anthony Davis' rift with Lakers, the real reason behind shock trade, says NBA insider 

Anthony Davis' rift with Lakers, the real reason behind shock trade, says NBA insider 

By Amlan Sanyal
Modified Feb 02, 2025 06:08 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
Anthony Davis' rift with Lakers, the real reason behind shock trade, says NBA insider NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn

Anthony Davis's trade for Luka Doncic sent shockwaves around the NBA on Saturday night, as the balance of power shifted in the league. NBA insider Brett Siegel revealed the real reason behind Anthony Davis's perplexing move from the Lakers, explaining that recent fissures had opened up between Davis and the Lakers.

also-read-trending Trending

Following his sit-down interview with ESPN, where he expressed dissatisfaction with the level of support around him and LeBron James, Davis also expressed his discomfort with playing the center position. This game-changing, blockbuster deal was apparently conceived in a very short amount of time and without any notice to Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Another NBA insider, Dave McMenamin, reported that LeBron James was taken aback by the shock news over dinner with comrades, and the sudden trade.

This copy is being written real time and will be updated soon

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Amlan Sanyal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी