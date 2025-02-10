CDawgVA reveals he was not paid for Nigerian archer voice-acting role in Age of Empires 2

Popular Twitch streamer and voice actor Connor "CDawgVA" has revealed he was not paid for his role as the Nigerian archer in Age of Empires 2. He shared this on the most recent episode of the Press ESC podcast, hosted by YouTube and Twitch star Rachell "Valkyrae."

At one point, Connor mentioned his voice acting work for Age of Empires 2, which Valkyrae recalled learning about on his Wikipedia page. While claiming that it was his first major role in the voice acting industry, the Welsh personality stated that Valkyrae "would not have loved" his performance in the real-time strategy game.

Garnt "Gigguk" joined the conversation, stating that CDawgVA's lines were eventually patched out and removed from the game.

After explaining how he got the role of voicing the Nigerian archer, the content creator revealed the game developer did not compensate him for his efforts. He said:

"Well, for starters, they didn't pay me. It was like a competition, and I was kind of critical. I was like, 'You probably should be paying.' They gave me the DLC code and not the game code. So, I couldn't even play it. And then it was a whole thing of like, obviously, I was White and a big creator talking about it. So, after like five years, they just subtly removed it without saying anything."

Expressing her surprise, Valkyrae stated:

"I'm shocked. This is crazy!"

Timestamp - 00:15:32

CDawgVA explains how he got to voice Nigerian archer in Age of Empires 2

At the 14-minute mark of the Press ESC x Trash Taste podcast, CDawgVA detailed Age of Empires 2 hosting a voice acting competition nine or ten years ago. He elaborated:

"This is like nine-ten years ago, Age of Empires 2 was holding a voice acting competition, where they were looking for voice actors for their game. And I auditioned, and they wanted a Nigerian accent. I being... this is ten years ago, right? Like, ten years ago, I know it sounds crazy, this was okay. Like, this was totally normal in voice acting, as a White guy to be like, 'Yeah, okay, I'll do Nigerian.'"

Timestamp - 00:14:35

CDawgVA then recalled watching "one" YouTube video that featured a Nigerian accent:

"I Googled Nigerian accent, there was one YouTube video at the time with a Nigerian accent. Like real. And I just listened to it and I was like, 'Yeah, I got it.' Immediately started doing basically what was Ugandan Knuckles accent at the time. It's before the Ugandan Knuckles (meme) as well."

Connor added that two years after he voiced for the game, the Age of Empires 2 developer contacted him and informed him that his performance was included in the DLC.

