Chinese Government drops one-word response to IShowSpeed's viral Love Ladder video

YouTube streaming star Darren "IShowSpeed" is touring different regions of China as part of a multi-week-long broadcast, which will also involve a visit by the 20-year-old streamer to Mongolia. Recently, Speed made a post on X depicting him climbing the Love Ladder.

To those unaware, the Chinese Love Ladder is a tourist attraction in China. It is situated at the edge of a cliff, with seemingly no guardrails to protect the climber against falls on either side. The video depicting Speed's ascent on the ladder has become a viral sensation on X, having already amassed over 700,000 views on the platform.

The United States' Chinese Embassy reposted Speed's video, with the caption:

"WOW #ChinaTravel"

IShowSpeed climbs Love Ladder during his IRL China tour

Speed is known for his extensive travel itinerary, having traveled most of Europe, Southeast Asia, South America, Australia, and New Zealand. Now, further expanding his list of countries traveled, he is visiting various attractions within China and meeting with native celebrities.

Despite speculations being made that Speed had been paid by the Chinese government to visit the country, the streamer's cameraman, Slipz, acted as a source representing him and clarified that he had received no money for his tour of the country. As such, Speed is supposedly traveling the country entirely at his own expense.

While climbing the Love Ladder, IShowSpeed addressed his audience and exclaimed:

"I am about to climb the Love Ladder of China! Let's go! Oh my God! Oh my God!... I'm in China on the Love Ladder!... Ronaldo better!"

IShowSpeed recently revealed his favorite rapper of all time after reading a fan's signboard enquiring about the same in China. The sign featured six hip-hop stars to choose from as Speed's "GOAT rapper" — Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Kanye West, Travis Scott, and J. Cole. However, the streamer claimed that his pick was not present on the list to begin with.

