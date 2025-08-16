Chris Hansen confirms he is investigating "exploitation of children" on Roblox amid Schlep controversy

To Catch A Predator star Chris Hansen has officially confirmed that he is investigating the &quot;exploitation of children&quot; on Roblox, amid the recent controversy surrounding YouTuber Michael &quot;Schlep.&quot; For those out of the loop, Roblox has been in the headlines for controversial reasons ever since it issued a cease and desist letter to Schlep, permanently terminated his gaming account, and threatened him with legal action.Schlep, for those unfamiliar, is a popular Roblox personality who specializes in &quot;predator-hunting&quot; content. His efforts have resulted in the arrests of six individuals.On August 15, 2025, Chris Hansen released a 38-second video on his official X handle to announce that he and his team were &quot;deep into&quot; an investigation of &quot;exploitation of children&quot; on the Roblox gaming platform. The 65-year-old also stated that he had already interviewed law enforcement investigators and victims:&quot;You may have heard that my streaming crime network, TruBlu, and I are investigating the exploitation of children on the popular gaming platform - Roblox. Well, it's absolutely true, and we're deep into it. I've already interviewed law enforcement investigators and victims of this horrible activity.&quot;Furthermore, Hansen disclosed that Schlep was collaborating with him for the project:&quot;And we have some collaborators, some people who have been working in this space, including Schlep, who committed to help us in his endeavor. Will Roblox actually say anything about it? Will it make any changes? We're going to do our best to hold them accountable. Stay tuned, we are working hard on this project.&quot;Hundreds of netizens have commented on Chris Hansen's announcement.&quot;Amazing work sir... I won't let my kid anywhere that game,&quot; X user @ActualDrDom said.&quot;Get’em Chris!!!&quot; X user @alexandertyler posted.&quot;Thank you for fighting the good fight,&quot; X user @beemoHeez commented.&quot;Imagine Chris Hanses, Jidion, Skeeter Jean, Omma, and of course Schlep all on the same team,&quot; X user @0paltm wrote.Schlep responds to Chris Hansen's announcement of his investigation into RobloxSchlep responded to Chris Hansen's X post on the same day, writing that the TV personality's efforts would &quot;help so many kids&quot;:&quot;Thanks chris, you’re going to help so many kids doing this 🫡&quot;In other news, several prominent YouTubers have started to leave the Roblox Video Stars Program amid the ongoing controversy involving Schlep.