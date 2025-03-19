Clix calls out Epic Games and claims his new Fortnite skin is shorter than others

Popular Twitch streamer Cody "Clix" recently got an Icon Series skin in Fortnite, and played using the cosmetic for the first time on his March 18, 2025, stream. While his initial reaction to the skin resemebling his likeness was joyful, he soon started complaining and claimed Epic Games had made the character model short.

After looking at the Icon Series skin, Clix got agitated on camera and insisted his Fortnite character was shorter than others. He even suggested Epic Games edit it after release:

"Okay, why is he short in game? No, no, no! Why is he short, I swear other characters are taller. Yo! He looks short. We need to edit it, Fortnite, I'm not joking."

To double check, he even compared his skin with others and it seemingly confirmed his suspicion about the model not being as tall. The Twitch streamer called the whole situation insane.

"No, no, no, they made me short. This is insane! Oh my god! Wait why is he actually short. Dude!"

Clix reacts to his Fortnite Icon Series Skin

The Icon Series of skins in Fortnite are cosmetics that resemble famous personalities such as Ariana Grande, LeBron James, and Eminem. The list also features some select gamers like famous Twitch streamer Ninja and SypherPK.

On March 17, 2025, it was announced that Clix would join their ranks to become the latest streamer to have his own skin in the popular Battle Royale. The 20-year-old content creator has been playing Fortnite for years, and before calling out his model's apparent shortness, Clix was quite happy seeing his likeness in the game.

Clix's initial thoughts were about the handrub gesture and took credit for it:

"We got the handrub, oh my god what the f**k! Oh my god chat, we got the handrub too!"

"Okay, okay, so what it's going to look like in the shop is literally going to be a handrub. That's what I wanted to, obviously I got to chose what it was and I thought a little handrub felt right."

Clix did find one fault after closely inspecting his Fortnite Icon Series skin after his viewers claimed the character model had a lazy eye.

"Stop saying lazy eye, wait why does it actually have a lazy eye? Wait, okay he does not, wait!"

The skin is slated for release on March 24, 2025, and Fortnite fans can also access a new Creator Island called Clix Tycoon simulating a streaming career for aspiring content creators to play with on March 20.

