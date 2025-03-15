"Fill me in, what’s happening on 3.17.25?": Fortnite Competitive seemingly teases potential Clix Icon Series skin

Fortnite Competitive is seemingly teasing a potential Clix Icon Series skin. Fortnite Competitive is seemingly teasing a potential Clix Icon Series skin. Although this may sound completely out of the blue, there has been some buildup behind the scenes over the past few hours. Clix abruptly ended his last livestream, stating: "Chat some weird sh*t is happening, I gotta end the stream." Soon after, the display images across his various social media platforms were blanked out.

There was mild concern until David Cánovas Martínez, better known by his online alias, TheGrefg, revealed that this was all planned. Clix is planning to reveal something major on March 17, 2023 — which also happens to be the same date that Fortnite Competitive recently mentioned in their status:

"Fill me in, what’s happening on 3.17.25?"

Fortnite professional Clix might finally be getting his Icon Series Outfit

After leaving a cryptic message for fans and disappearing, Clix is still active behind the scenes. A short while after Fortnite Competitive posted the message, he commented under it with an emoji, this one to specific — "😏." The official Fortnite account also commented with "huh," seemingly pretending to not know that is about to transpire.

Given that Epic Games is known for these antics and creating elaborate schemes to promote content, this is likely all but a confirmation of Clix getting his own skin. Furthermore, since 20 other content creators are involved in this, the reveal will be done on a grand scale.

Also Read: "Have some respect": Twitch streamer Clix claims he popularized Fortnite when the game was "dead as f**k"

Lastly, keeping all of this aside, Clix himself hinted towards an Icon Seires skin as he sent creators a tee-shirt with the words "Use Code: Clix" written on it. Creator codes are used by fans and supporters in the Item Shop when they purchase cosmetics.

A Certain percentage of the revenue goes to the creator they choose to support. If Clix is getting his own Icon Series skins, it would make sense for him to make sure fans know his creator code.

For the time being, that is everything we know regarding what Clix has planned to reveal on March 17, 2025. We could get more clues over the weekend, but as far as anyone can tell, an Icon Series skin seems like the most logical outcome.

