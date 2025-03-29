Coffeezilla issues three-word response after Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch claims SEC has dropped meme coin rug pull case

Popular YouTuber Coffeezilla, known for advocating against online scams and cryptocurrency schemes, has expressed outrage after Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch and her lawyer insinuated that the SEC had supposedly stopped their investigation and would not pursue any charges against her. For context, on March 27, a report emerged where Welch and her lawyer claimed that the SEC reported no "findings against" her after their probe.

Coffeezilla had been one of the many prominent voices in the cryptocurrency circles online who had accused Haliey Welch of insider trading last year after her $HAWK coin on the Solana blockchain crashed. The Hawk Tuah girl and her team were accused of doing a rug pull.

Now that reports suggest there will be no legal action against her from the regulatory body of SEC, Coffeezilla had quite a negative reaction. The YouTuber shared the story in a post on March 28, 2025, and called her out and claimed "crime is legal."

The post has gone viral, garnering almost a million impressions within a couple of hours.

It also garnered multiple reactions, with many social media users calling out Haliey Welch. Here are some general sentiments expressed by people under Coffeezilla's post.

"this is real shame of crypto world." said an X user.

"Crime is legal when you are rich." claimed another.

"not illegal. 80% of IPOs do the same thing as this." claimed an X user.

Kick and Twitch streamer Ac7ionMan also weighed in on the controversy:

"Rob a bank for $10k get 50 years. Steal 3 million in crypto and get rewarded."

What did Haliey Welch say about the SEC investigation? Exploring Hawk Tuah girl's comments about the cryptocurrency scandal

As mentioned, 2024 saw Haliey Welch make headlines after her cryptocurrency project was accused of orchestrating a rug pull scam. The Hawk Tuah girl proceeded to stop uploading content on her Talk Tuah podcast for months before a leaked episode with FaZe Banks got released where she seemingly apologized to her supporters and lamented how things turned out.

In a TMZ report from March 27, Welch's lawyer James Sallah claimed that an SEC probe into the the $HAWK controversy found no charges against the internet personality:

"The SEC closed the investigation without making any findings against, or seeking any monetary sanctions from, Haliey. Because they did not bring any action against her, there are no restrictions on what she can do in regards to crypto or securities in the future."

In the same report, the Hawk Tuah girl also addressed her side of the story and said that she has been complying with the SEC's requests over the last couple of months:

"For the past few months, I've been cooperating with all the authorities and attorneys, and finally, that work is complete."

In other news, Haliey Welch recently made a return to social media after taking several months off since the cryptocurrency debacle. A documentary named DocTuah has been announced and will chronicle her side of the story.

