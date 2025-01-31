"Completely ruined my life": Iskall85 responds to recent allegations of inappropriate behavior

Minecraft content creator Viktor "Iskall85" has responded to the allegations that were dropped against him in November 2024. For those unaware, Hermitcraft (a Minecraft server) announced the YouTuber's resignation following "complaints" against him. These complaints stem from some users, notably, Kasszi (@Kasszi_), who shared a document, accusing Iskall85 of inappropriate behavior.

For instance, one of the allegations against the Minecraft creator was that he would engage in sexual conversation (via Kasszi's document):

"Immediately after going to Skype, is when he brought up danger zones again and started being sexual. He talked about getting in bed naked and that he currently had a b*ner. I was wary to engage but honestly just assumed he was joking around or something."

Read Kasszi's entire document by clicking here.

On January 31, 2025, Iskall85 posted a YouTube video titled I got cancelled. In it, he denied the allegations. Here's what he had to say:

"This entire thing has completely ruined my life. I no longer, as it stands, have an income. The rumors and allegations portrayed me as a predator and an abuser. I'm neither of these things. The amount of threats and hate I have received has been endless and there have been days where I have seen no reason to press on."

Iskall85 claims to have reported the situation to the police

Minecraft content creator Iskall85 has released an 11-minute-long video addressing recent allegations against him. The accusations involve inappropriate behavior with his moderator and two other unnamed individuals.

The YouTuber has denied the allegations and stated that he has reported the matter to the police, who are now investigating the situation:

"I took this whole thing — the rumors, the allegations, and the defamation — to the police. The investigation is still ongoing. It has gone through a second tier of investigation, and several people are now being investigated."

Iskall85 also claimed that one of the unnamed individuals had previously made similar allegations against another influencer:

"I have learned during the investigation that one of the so-called victims has done this before to another influencer, completely managing to cancel and ruining their life too."

The Minecraft YouTuber also provided an update on Vault Hunters, an RPG-based mod pack. He stated that he is licensed to the mod pack and has invested thousands of dollars in its development. Despite some Hermitcraft members allegedly attempting to take over the project, he has made it clear that he does not intend to relinquish control.

