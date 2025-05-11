"Congrats man": CDawgVA, Ironmouse, and others congratulate The Anime Man for getting engaged to Akidearest

Twitch streamer and voice actor Joey "The Anime Man" and YouTuber Agnes "Akidearest" are receiving well-wishes from popular figures within the streaming industry after recently announcing their engagement on X. The Anime Man, who goes by thean1meman on Twitch, posted photos showcasing the moment he proposed to her along with the ring.

Accompanying the photos, The Anime Man wrote in the caption:

"she said yes :)"

The post has gone viral on X since being uploaded on May 11, 2025, receiving over 387,000 views. Stars, such as Connor "CDawgVA," Max "Maxmoefoe," and VTuber star Ironmouse tuned in to congratulate the couple:

"Congrats Mr and Mrs anime bloke," wrote YouTuber Maxmoefoe (@maxmoefoe).

"Joey the Married Man! Congratulations to you both!!" wrote YouTuber PremierTwo (@premier_two).

"AAAAAAAA!! CONGRATS DUDE! I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS!! " wrote VTuber Haruka Karibu (@haruka_karibu).

When did The Anime Man and Akidearest start dating?

Akidearest and The Anime Man have been together for a while, officially announcing they were dating in 2016. The two were already established YouTubers at the time, and over the years, they became an iconic couple online.

However, when they first met, they were relatively obscure content creators, only having subscribers in the thousands. Then, the two collaborated on a video together, and the rest was history.

To commemorate their engagement, The Anime Man also uploaded a YouTube vlog about how his proposal took place, with him and Akidearest traveling to Madagascar. The 48-minute-long vlog shows the couple's journey to the African island country, as well as the behind-the-scenes efforts by the former to bring the proposal to fruition during the trip.

