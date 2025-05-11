  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "Congrats man": CDawgVA, Ironmouse, and others congratulate The Anime Man for getting engaged to Akidearest

"Congrats man": CDawgVA, Ironmouse, and others congratulate The Anime Man for getting engaged to Akidearest

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified May 11, 2025 20:20 GMT
The Anime Man recently announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend Akidearest on X (Image via Joey Bizinger/YouTube)
The Anime Man recently announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend Akidearest on X (Image via YouTube/Joey Bizinger)

Twitch streamer and voice actor Joey "The Anime Man" and YouTuber Agnes "Akidearest" are receiving well-wishes from popular figures within the streaming industry after recently announcing their engagement on X. The Anime Man, who goes by thean1meman on Twitch, posted photos showcasing the moment he proposed to her along with the ring.

Ad

Accompanying the photos, The Anime Man wrote in the caption:

"she said yes :)"

The post has gone viral on X since being uploaded on May 11, 2025, receiving over 387,000 views. Stars, such as Connor "CDawgVA," Max "Maxmoefoe," and VTuber star Ironmouse tuned in to congratulate the couple:

"CONGRATS MAN <3" wrote Twitch streamer CDawgVA (@CDawgVA).
"Congrats Mr and Mrs anime bloke," wrote YouTuber Maxmoefoe (@maxmoefoe).
"Congratulations!!!!" wrote VTuber Ironmouse (@ironmouse).
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Joey the Married Man! Congratulations to you both!!" wrote YouTuber PremierTwo (@premier_two).
"YO CONGRATS BROTHA" wrote YouTuber Chibi Reviews (@ChibiReviews).
"AAAAAAAA!! CONGRATS DUDE! I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS!! " wrote VTuber Haruka Karibu (@haruka_karibu).

When did The Anime Man and Akidearest start dating?

Ad

Akidearest and The Anime Man have been together for a while, officially announcing they were dating in 2016. The two were already established YouTubers at the time, and over the years, they became an iconic couple online.

However, when they first met, they were relatively obscure content creators, only having subscribers in the thousands. Then, the two collaborated on a video together, and the rest was history.

To commemorate their engagement, The Anime Man also uploaded a YouTube vlog about how his proposal took place, with him and Akidearest traveling to Madagascar. The 48-minute-long vlog shows the couple's journey to the African island country, as well as the behind-the-scenes efforts by the former to bring the proposal to fruition during the trip.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications