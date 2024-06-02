Controversial personality Cheesur says he got banned from Kick for making "stereotypical joke like every other streamer"

Kick content creator Nermin "Cheesur" has been banned from the platform after making comments on BruceDropEmOff's return to Twitch. Trying to open his Kick page now returns a 404 error, and the ban was confirmed by him in a post on X. Cheesur claimed that while he had made a "stereotypical joke," it got him into trouble since he is a "white guy".

Further, he claimed that even though he had not said any slurs or sent any hate to another creator, he was the recipient of a ban. He stated:

"I have been saying 0 slurs or sending hate, i made a stereotype joke like every other streamer on ur platform does but im the only one catching bans, its always bad when the white guy makes the jokes"

In a follow-up post, he said that he expected to receive a "shadow ban" even after being banned and that his efforts to gain prominence on the platform would be foiled as a result. Nermin stated:

"Btw also now even when the ban is up, im gonna be shadow banned, my grind gets railed in the a** by the week"

What was the recent controversy surrounding Cheesur? Streamer's contentious remarks towards BruceDropEmOff explored

While talking on his stream, Cheesur made some objectionable comments about BruceDropEmOff's potential exit from Kick and return to his original platform, Twitch. Bruce had been streaming on Kick for a year, starting from May 31, 2023, after receiving multiple suspensions from Twitch for contentious behavior.

In a broadcast on May 31, 2024, BruceDropEmOff announced his return to Twitch, with Cheesur's subsequent comments emerging on the same day. Cheesur had stated that Bruce had "got the bag" out of Kick CEO Eddie Kraven and "used" him. Further, Nermin stated that this, as per him, was the reason why "you don't do business with black people". He had stated:

"That's why you don't do business with black people, and this is no offense to any black people in my chat at all. I respect y'all in a way too, 'cause I lowkey like, I see what you do."

He had also claimed that it was in "their culture," while adding that he respected their culture:

"He used you for money Eddie, he didn't wanna ever work with you long-term, he got what he wanted out of you. Which, listen, it's in their culture, I respect their culture. Everybody has different cultures like white people, we do our own things. Indians do their own things, black people have their culture, it's not no racist shit either."

BruceDropEmOff has officially started streaming on Twitch once more and called his return a "homecoming" in a post on X. The creator returns to his audience of over 1.3 million followers.