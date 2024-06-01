"Kick downfall" - Fans react as BruceDropEmOff officially announces his return to Twitch, calls it "homecoming"

One of Kick's biggest names Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" has revealed that he will be going back to the platform that he was originally associated with - Twitch. The streamer dropped a two-minute-long video of him making the announcement, with the tagline - "I never left." Bruce had revealed his plans to leave Kick some weeks ago. During a stream in April, he said:
""I'm going back to Twitch. I'm going back to Twitch full-time. Everybody here right now, y'all heard it here first. I'm going back to Twitch full-time. I'm not trolling. I am going back to Twitch full-time. We are taking over Twitch again. Yeah."
Yesterday (May 31), he finally made things official. He shared a trailer showcasing a skit which eventually ended with him revealing the return of his Twitch account. Watch the video here:
While the streamer didn't exactly say when he would return, fans were naturally eager to react to the post. One wrote:
"Kick downfall."
How did BruceDropEmOff become famous on Twitch?
Popular streamer BruceDropEmOff, who boasts over 1.3 million followers on Twitch, is set to return to the platform after nearly a year-long hiatus. He began his Twitch journey back in 2016 and has since worked his way up through the ranks.
Like many other streamers in the W/L community, he started his streaming journey with NBA 2K gameplay. Over the years, he expanded his repertoire to include games like GTA V, Minecraft, Fortnite, and others.
His personality and on-screen charisma even earned him a contract with the Austin-based content group One True King (OTK). However, he ended up having a fallout with one of its members and co-owners, Matthew "Mizkif," after which he left the group in January 2023.
Despite controversies, he maintained a popular fan base on Twitch and transitioned into a variety streamer. He collaborated with various personalities and other streamers, which also contributed to his rise.
BruceDropEmOff has also had an on-and-off relationship with Twitch. He has been banned a total of four times so far in his career. One of the times he was banned involved him using the word - "c*acker" (a racial slur against the white community) in March 2023.