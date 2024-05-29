Mizkif's Melee II MMA event: Date, time, livestream link, participants, and more

Popular Twitch streamer and OTK co-owner Matthew "Mizkif" is back with yet another event. The streamer took to his official X.com account to reveal that he would be hosting his own MMA (Mixed martial arts) event titled Melee II. This, for those unfamiliar, is the return of the same event he had conducted back in February 2024.

While the streamer has been involved in training himself, he will be among the casters rather than participating. This article will look to explore the details surrounding Mizkif's brand new event, and when and where to watch the stream.

Melee II will be Mizkif's second MMA event (Image via X)

When and where to watch Mizkif's Melee II event?

Mizkif has a history of hosting quite a few streamer-related events over the past couple of years. His show called Schooled is a popular series he has done in the past. However, his next one involves combat sports.

The event is to take place on June 1, 2024 (Image via X)

The streamer announced that he will be hosting his second MMA event called Melee II, which will take place on June 1, 2024 (Saturday). Since Matthew already co-owns a gym in Texas, Iron Forge Gym, he didn't have to look further for a venue. All of the fights will take place in an octagon set up inside the gym.

Those living in and around Austin, Texas can physically be present during the event. Tickets for the event are presently on sale. The tickets range from $50 to $700 (for premium seating). Fans can click here to purchase the tickets.

Will Melee II be live-streamed on Mizkif's channel?

Matthew announces his upcoming event (Image via X)

Fans who won't be able to visit the Iron Forge Gym do not have to worry, as the event will also be live-streamed on Matthew's official Twitch channel (2.1 million followers). The live broadcast will also be free to watch (meaning no fee is required to be paid at any time).

Here's a link to his Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/mizkif

The event will go live around 12 pm PDT/2 pm CDT/3 pm EDT/8 pm BST/12:30 am IST (next day).

Who will be the hosts of the Melee II event?

Mizkif took to his social media account to reveal that he is one of the four casters who will be present at the event on June 1, 2024. Aside from him, fellow Twitch streamer Will "WillNeff," Phillip "EEvisu", and UFC star Renato Moicano will be presenting.

As mentioned earlier, the event will take place in the streamer's gym Iron Forge Gym, located in Austin, Texas. Matthew isn't the only streamer who co-owns the place, as fellow Twitch streamer and strongman Knut is among the owners of the establishment.

