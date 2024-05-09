"Gotta start to figure out Camp Knut" - Mizkif hints return of popular training camp series as Knut gets his US Visa approved

Twitch and Rumble streamer Matthew "Mizkif" took to his stream yesterday (May 8, 2024) to give his take on fellow streamer and strongman Knut getting his Visa approved for the USA. Knut has been a long-time friend of Matthew, together, they launched their gym called the Iron Forge Gym back in January 2024.

Knut, for those unaware, is back in his home country Norway. The streamer, however, will be heading back to the States soon after revealing that he has had his Visa approved. During his May 6, 2024, stream, he said:

"Yes. Yes. Visa approved boys. Visa is approved. It's done. Yes...We are coming to the US legally."

Matthew reacted to this clip on his stream. Naturally, he was pleased to see Knut return to the country. Additionally, the OTK co-owner hinted he and Knut might have to start the popular Camp Knut series again. He said:

"Gotta start to figure out Camp Knut."

"This is very cute" - Mizkif reacts to Knut getting his US Visa approved

Mizkif took to his stream to react to Twitch streamer Knut, his long-time friend, returning to the USA. The two started quite a few fitness-related ventures in the past, including co-owning a fully functional gym in Texas. Reacting to the clip, the streamer said:

"I saw this (Knut's clip). This is very cute."

He then added that the duo might start making plans to host their popular fitness series once again:

"You know, we gotta start to figure out Camp Knut. We heading to that time. If Knut's gonna come back, then I think we have to start figuring out Camp Knut."

What is Camp Knut? Training camp series explained

Those who kept up with Mizkif and Knut in 2022 might recall that in July of that year, the pair organized a training camp at a local gym in Texas, bringing together various streamers. Among the participants were Nick "Nmplol," Eric "Erobb221," Tetone, and Vincent "Cyr."

The series gained significant traction, with even renowned Game of Thrones actor and strongman Hafþór "Thor" Björnsson joining as a trainer and making cameo appearances. Ultimately, Twitch streamer Lacari emerged victorious, claiming the overall win in the competition.

If a second season does materialize, it would probably be hosted at Mizkif and Knut's Iron Forge Gym. Fans will have to wait and see if the streamers give any updates regarding this.