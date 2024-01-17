"Concussion is no joke": Fans show concern after Knut gets injured on the opening day of the Iron Forge Gym

Popular fitness streamer "Knut" Spildrejorde was injured on the opening day of the Iron Forge Gym after he hit his head while trying out one piece of equipment during Mizkif's Twitch stream. The content creator-led establishment was announced not too long ago, with the opening day slated to be January 17. Based in Austin, this gym is the result of a collaboration between popular content creators Matthew "Mizkif" and Spildrejorde.

However, it seems the opening was dampened by Knut getting injured while exercising in the said gymnasium. A clip of the incident, titled Meme Gym, has garnered a lot of attention from viewers on r/LivestreamFail. Responding to it, many in the community expressed concern for the Norwegian streamer.

Reddit user @DownTownMan1337 even talked about the creator getting a concussion, saying:

"Memes aside he should really get is head checked out, concussion is no joke."

Another Redditor, @TwitchMoments_, seconded this point about the creator seeing a doctor, noting that he had blacked out for a few seconds.

Watch: Norwegian Twitch streamer Knut bangs his head against gym equipment on the opening day of Iron Forge Gym

Named after the OTK-owned PC business Iron Forge, Mizkif teased the gym for a few days through a vlog on YouTube before announcing that it would open on January 17 via an X post. This Texas-based streamer has been on a fitness journey and has been collaborating with the Norwegian creator since they organized a gym camp a few years ago for content creators based in Austin.

Knut is a bodybuilder from Scandinavia who has blown up on Twitch for his fitness content and IRL streams. The creator has collaborated with several popular streamers over the years, sharing his knowledge about the gym and bodybuilding. However, he got injured himself while trying out some of the equipment in the creators' Iron Forge Gym.

After he hurt his head, his family members looked quite worried, with his daughter asking if he was okay. Some have also shared similar concerns, while others criticized Mizkif and the gym. Here are some more general reactions to the clip.

The Knut Camp held in 2022 was the inspiration behind this gym venture. The wildly popular month-long livestream on Mizkif's Twitch channel saw tens of thousands of people tuning in to watch their favorite content creators go through a grueling fitness regimen.