Mizkif experiences roller coaster of emotions after suffering hilarious back-to-back deaths in Rust

While playing Rust, Matthew “Mizkif” suffered a few hilarious deaths in a short span. During a stream, the OTK Co-Founder acquired a Minicopter by throwing a rock high into the sky and “praying to the Blood God.” Unfortunately, this Minicopter that he knocked out of the sky also ended up killing his in-game character.

What happened next would lead to a series of hilarious events, where Mizkif’s audience could not stop laughing at his unfortunate rollercoaster ride over a short period while playing Rust.

Disclaimer: This clip features brief instances of nudity, which takes place in the Rust game. Viewer discretion is advised.

Mizkif suffers a pair of hysterical back-to-back deaths in Rust

(Clip begins at 12:47:56)

Rust has become quite popular lately, with Mizkif and other content creators, like xQc and Trainwrecks, streaming their playthroughs. Throughout Mattew’s stream, he experienced some comical deaths, from having a Minicopter fall on him, to being shot at by Ironmouse and one of her teammates. However, this particular pair of deaths might be the funniest.

Mizkif threw a rock into the sky and knocked a Minicopter down. It landed on him, caught fire, and killed him. After a few moments had passed, he got it working again and flew off with it. The streamer then picked up one of his teammates, MaryMaybe.

As the two flew off together, Mizkif's in-game character tried to get some food from his teammate, since he was hungry and dying of radiation poisoning. The two landed, but something broke off of his copter. Viewers warned him not to fly after getting back on, but they did anyway.

Upon taking off, the Minicopter tilted, fell along what looked like a rocky ravine, and burst into flames, killing both players. The streamer couldn’t help but laugh hysterically, alongside his audience, who clearly found it to be just as funny.

He had been alive for almost seven minutes when the Minicopter killed him again. Upon respawning, MaryMaybe asked Mizkif:

“How are you gonna ask for food and then kill us? How are you gonna ask me for food and then f**king kill us?”

She threw a large rock at him and lit a torch. Before she could do anything else, she was chased deeper into the spawn point by a boar, who kept trying to attack her. Instead of helping her, Mizkif walked out of the building, still laughing at the ridiculous situation.

Sadly, he wouldn’t last much longer either. A few steps out of the building, he walked right onto a landmine, which immediately killed him. He was alive for 39 seconds before the landmine hit him. Upon respawning, Mary was still being chased by boars, a fate Matthew would also suffer.

While this situation was incredibly comical, Matthew recently ended the drama with another content creator, Bryce Hall, following a gambling incident. In a recent series of tweets, the content creator and bare-knuckle boxer apologized to the OTK co-founder for his harsh words.

