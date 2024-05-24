"Looks like something The Punisher would wear" Fans react as xQc reveals his custom Rust drop for upcoming stream

Trainwrecks and Felix “xQc” Lengyel are putting together limited-time Rust, and as a result, both of their cosmetics have been revealed. Trainwrecks revealed his via a special video on Twitter, and Felix showed his off after his audience demanded he leaks it for everyone to see. While the majority of fans on Twitter appreciated the Kick co-founder's cosmetic, Felix’s was met with a more mixed reaction.

One of the more common responses to the design, which is a human skull on a black bulletproof vest, with “xQc & Buddha TEAM ROCKET” on the other side, was to compare it to a popular Marvel Comics character. Several responses compared it to The Punisher:

"It's a good skin. Plain, simple, and looks like something the punisher would wear. As someone who dives hard into Rust this is good for PVP."

Some thought it was pretty similar to the famous logo of The Punisher (Image via YouTube)

Others just thought it was lazy or weren’t impressed by the design at all. The custom Rust drop for xQc is a very simple design, but it wasn’t enough for some of the streamer’s viewers:

Others chose to critique Felix's lack of imagination (Image via YouTube)

It wasn’t all negatives, though. A few people liked the simple design, or chose to focus on the fact that not every cosmetic needs to be abstract, or incredibly over the top. Those fans seemed to appreciate what Felix put out there for him and Buddha:

The design was fine with others - not everyone had negative things to say (Image via YouTube)

xQc and Trainwrecks prepare for upcoming Rust streams with custom Twitch drops

(Clip begins at 3:52:37)

From May 26 through May 31, 2024, xQc, Trainwrecks, Buddha, and others will be coming together to play Rust. The streamers will be giving away some custom cosmetics, with Trainwrecks giving away the “LR-300 Blue Gem”, based on the CS2 cosmetic of the same name. During his May 24, 2024 stream, Felix showed off his own design.

xQc’s is a bulletproof vest with a Skull on it, similar to The Punisher. During his most recent Kick stream, the content creator shared his thoughts on the design. Buddha said during the stream that the design wasn’t bad, while Felix had this to say:

“I think it’s cool, I wanted it to be simple, but they’re contrasty.”

In response to the complaints that it looked bland, and other criticisms, xQc spoke up in his own defense, saying the people complaining don’t understand what Rust looks like, or don’t play the game:

“You guys don’t play Rust, you don’t understand. You don’t think about what the game looks like. Even something that’s plain like that, in the game, looks good. It’s just how the game is.”

Fans interested in these drops can tune in between May 26 and 31, 2024, on the content creators channels for a chance at these cosmetics in Rust.