Controversial streamer Frogan predicts she'll get banned from Twitch following the upcoming congressional hearing

Controversial streamer Morgan &quot;Frogan&quot; has expressed her belief that she will be banned from Twitch following the upcoming congressional hearing to which the platform's CEO, Dan Clancy, has been invited. For context, on September 17, 2025, the chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, James Comer, invited CEOs of Discord, Steam, Twitch, and Reddit to testify on &quot;radicalization of online community forum users, including instances of open incitement to commit politically motivated acts.&quot;This hearing is scheduled for October 8, 2025.On September 25, 2025, a one-minute-58-second video featuring Frogan surfaced on X. During a conversation with her associate, the content creator stated that Jimmy Kimmel &quot;got banned&quot; for making a joke about Charlie Kirk. She then predicted that her channel on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform would &quot;probably get banned&quot; following the hearing on &quot;radicalization of online community forum users.&quot; She said:&quot;Jimmy Kimmel got banned for making a Charlie Kirk joke. Which is what is about to f**king happen to us. Well, speaking of that, Twitch has to be a part of an Oversight Committee happening next month because Congress is investigating extremism on the internet, so they're bringing forth four CEOs of companies, including Steam, Discord, Reddit, and Twitch. So, because... I'm probably going to get banned, to be quite honest.&quot;Frogan says Twitch will &quot;get rid of people they deem the problem&quot; following the October 8, 2025, hearingThe conversation continued, with Frogan voicing her belief that Twitch would &quot;get rid of&quot; streamers whom it deems problematic. She elaborated:&quot;I feel like what's going to happen is, Twitch is not going to want to deal with it, and they're just going to get rid of people they deem the problem, which, unfortunately, I have been listen in previous attempts before. (The streamer's associate asks, 'Why are we doing this now, though? Why are we...') Because they're associating with the death of Charlie Kirk.&quot;The 27-year-old also wondered why the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee did not invite the CEOs of YouTube and Kick to testify:&quot;What's beyond me is the fact that they are not going after, like, YouTube or Kick, where these right-wingers cultivate.&quot;Frogan made headlines last year, on October 21, 2024, when a video went viral on social media platforms such as X and Reddit, in which she stated that he had &quot;no pity for any soldiers,&quot; adding that she &quot;hoped&quot; those serving in the US military would develop PTSD.