"Crazy props for this": Fans and fellow creators react to Fousey's 30-day water fast transformation

Kick streamer Yousef "Fousey" recently completed his thirty-day-long water-only fast, describing how he felt while nearing the end of the fast in a post on X. The streamer had supposedly not consumed any food items for the past thirty days. He shared a list of the items he plans to consume in his upcoming meals as his body adjusts to eating.

The streamer has also been raising funds for charity throughout the fast, raising over $5,800. Expressing his feelings as he neared the conclusion of his fast, Fousey wrote in his post:

"Day 30 of my 30 Day Water Fast. It's not until you look back at where you started that you realize how far you’ve come. There’s so much I could say—but I’m physically, mentally, and spiritually drained in a way words can’t describe. Tonight at 10:30 PM, I’ll break the fast with my first meal: bone broth. I’ll report back after that with my thoughts and feelings. Thank you to everyone who believed in me, stood by me, prayed for me, and watched me through this journey. We did it. G7. It’s a Mindset."

Fans have been reacting to Fousey's posts with support and enthusiasm for his thirty-day-long 24/7 streaming marathon, with many complimenting the major transformation he underwent over the last month. Praising Fousey, IRL streamer YourFellowArab wrote in the comments of Fousey's X post:

"Crazy props for this. Any new downloads from God?"

"Damn you look amazing, glad you could finish the water fast," wrote X user @luanaxbelle

"Take a very strong mindset for this type of work. well done man," wrote X user @LxckTV

Meanwhile, many were curious about the items Fousey was planning to eat for his meals after breaking his fast:

"I tried to do this when I saw you doing it man. It's so hard. Mad respect to you bro. I'm curious. What's the first thing you ate when it was all over?," wrote X user @333isee

"Eid Mubarak habibi, Genuinely wondering how it felt tasting food after 30 days," wrote X user @ShawnThomas02

"Don’t eat too much. You need to build up slowly. Respect for reaching the 30 day goal," wrote X user @Editingspirit

What will Fousey eat to end his thirty-day water fast?

In a subsequent post on X, Fousey revealed the contents of his meals, where he said he would start by eating bone broth. The second meal would consist of watermelon, and the third would contain eggs and avocado. Finally, the fourth meal would be the heaviest one, consisting of chicken and rice.

The streamer stated that these meals were subject to change based on how he felt, writing:

"I will be consuming my first meal in 30 days at 10:30 PST tonight. Meal #1: Bone Broth Meal #2: Watermelon Meal #3: Eggs and Avocado Meal #4: Chicken and Rice"

Fousey further stated that he would donate the charity funds, with the collection effort concluding alongside the fast. He is set to broadcast the entire ordeal live on his Kick channel at 5:30 pm Monday, Coordinated Universal Time (UTC).

