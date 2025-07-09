"Deplorable": xQc comments on Twitch's current stance on activities that involve "endangering safety"

Twitch star Félix "xQc" recently discussed the platform's stance on activities that endanger either the safety of streamers or those around them. He also commented on how the website's moderation approach has changed over the years, suggesting that punishments for such behaviors have become more lenient.

Ad

Addressing Twitch's enforcement of community guidelines in a livestream on July 8, 2025, the Canadian online personality remarked:

"Back in the day, they used to take endangering safety like crazy. Something happens, insta ban, something happens, they were even banned by trying to be safe or whatever. These days, brother, like sh** people do."

While clarifying that his criticism was not directed at a particular streamer, xQc stated that the use of explosives in streams, such as during the Clover House vs AMP feud, was "deplorable":

Ad

Trending

"Okay, I'll say it in a way that it cannot be clip weirdly. This is not shade at anybody except for Twitch... They way they used to be enforced is that they're dangerous and can endanger others . Then, come in now, comes out to like, fire and explosions, or fireworks or whatever. It's just deplorable."

Ad

"Twitch loves this grey area": xQc claims Twitch does not update Terms of Service for alleged biased enforcement

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although xQc did not specify a particular incident, his reference to "fireworks" may allude to the recent feud between members of Clover House and AMP, during which both groups vandalized each other's houses. Fireworks were used by both parties during their livestreams.

According to xQc, Twitch’s enforcement of its content policies creates a "grey area" that can be manipulated, allowing the platform to punish medium-sized streamers while giving larger content creators free rein:

Ad

"Why is it so hard to update the TOS? Guys, listen, this is what we used to do. This is what we do now. It is not that f**king hard... It creates an illusion, right, that Twitch loves. Twitch loves this grey area, right, where it's a land where it's 'never do this,' but they never enforce it. So, someone does something that they don't like, right? Not some big streamer, medium streamer that they don't like or whatever, some controversial guy. They ban him, and if people go, what the f**k, they go, well, guys TOS says don't do this!

Ad

"It's like, dude, really? You don't even enforce this sh**... That's the sweet spot of the operating, and it's exhausting. It's f**king exhausting."

In other news, xQc recently spoke with Adin Ross during a segment of his broadcast. The conversation turned toward controversial political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi," with the former Overwatch pro controversially describing the streamer's Twitch community as "terrorists."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More