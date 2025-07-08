"His chat are terrorists": Adin Ross talks about HasanAbi's community with xQc

Kick streamers Adin Ross and Félix "xQc" recently discussed Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi's" conduct during his broadcasts, the supposed lack of moderation of his channel, and the alleged ideological leanings of the Turkish-American streamer's audience.

Ross even went as far as to label HasanAbi's community as "terrorists" for the contents they supposedly shared online:

"X, his chat, are terrorists. Like, his chat are... I'm not joking. Watch his stream. They like... they're all terrorists. I'm not even joking."

"How is this allowed?": Adin Ross discusses HasanAbi's community with xQc during a collaborative broadcast

Kick streaming star Adin Ross and former Overwatch pro xQc decided to host a collaborative discussion during a broadcast on July 7, 2025. The two are known to be friends, with xQc having previously hosted IRL streams alongside Adin Ross and his streamer group, the Stacey Step Bros (SSB).

On the other hand, Twitch political streamer HasanAbi has become known for his polarizing takes, with him often discussing political content online. The political streamer was even banned from Twitch after discussing the manifesto of the Jewish Museum shooter, who was responsible for the attack that took place in Washington, DC.

After claiming that the members of HasanAbi's Twitch broadcast chat were "terrorists" during his and xQc's stream, Adin Ross questioned:

"Dude, it's insane. I'm like, how is this allowed?"

xQc, however, had a slightly different take, stating:

"I wouldn't say all, but true... Bro, it's kinda crazy you say that, because if you think about the definition of what that is? True. Like, they do propagate actual, some of them though, like actual terroristic ideologies."

In other news, HasanAbi recently found himself in hot water after brandishing a gun during a broadcast, which he has since claimed was a "toy." Despite this, many are claiming that the streamer should face punitive action from Twitch, something which has not happened thus far.

