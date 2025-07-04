"Soy right is f**king crying about it": HasanAbi responds to criticisms amid toy gun controversy

On July 3, 2025, streamer and podcaster Dan "dancantstream" claimed that Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker had doxxed a user on stream and called him out with a "firearm" after the latter was alleged to have threatened to "hang" the streamer. Later, Hasan mentioned that the comments he made were with a toy gun, not a real firearm.

Ad

HasanAbi claimed he had brandished the fake weapon in sarcasm, as a “good luck” gesture, and not a genuine threat. In a following stream, a day after the incident, the streamer continued to mention (while reacting to a viewer comment) how the gun was a prop and how certain right-wing community members were offended by Piker's display of the supposed firearm:

"This is not a real gun... pu**y. I like that this is the new meta, people were like, I can't believe you are waving a gun around, good luck dude. Guy comes in here and says I'm going to assassinate you, I say, 'Good Luck,' and now the soy right is f**king crying about it... 'Good luck'... what am I supposed to do if I'm the endless recipient of death threats, I can’t even have a little bit of fun with it?"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hasan suggested that his use of the prop was just him having a "bit of fun" with the numerous threats to his life he receives consistently.

"MoistCr1TiKaL did the exact same thing...": HasanAbi mentions MoistCr1TiKaL's 2023 feud with Sneako amidst the gun controversy

Trying to add to his points about showing the prop gun for a bit of banter, Piker mentioned Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL's" March 2023 online back-and-forth with controversial streamer Nico "Sneako."

Ad

Essentially, in a YouTube video titled Sneako Is Horrible, Charlie had responded to Nico, who had previously waved a pistol around on-stream while addressing the ongoing drama between the two. In his response, Charlie had corrected Sneako's use of firearm-related terms and reportedly displayed two guns while casually explaining parts like the barrel and magazine, almost as a lighthearted "gun anatomy" lesson.

Ad

[Timestamp - 1:53]

HasanAbi referred to this moment's virality and the support MoistCr1TiKaL had subsequently received against Sneako, considering the YouTube video has nearly 17 million views and 1.2 million likes as of this writing. The streamer mentioned how, when he similarly flashed his toy gun, the incident did not gain as much traction online:

"Every single person that masturb**ed when MoistCr1TiKaL did the exact same thing, is now going, 'this guy needs to be banned immediately..."

Ad

In related news, Asmongold had reacted with disbelief after watching HasanAbi pointing the "toy" gun at a Twitch viewer on stream.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More