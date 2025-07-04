"That's crazy": Asmongold reacts as HasanAbi allegedly threatens Twitch chatter with a "toy" gun

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" is facing backlash after allegedly showcasing a Twitch chatter's YouTube channel and videos during a broadcast after the chatter reportedly said that HasanAbi should be "hanged" for treason. Furthermore, HasanAbi was then seen waving around a gun, which he has since claimed was a "toy."

Asmongold has reacted to the entire controversy, which concluded with the chatter supposedly being handed a site-wide ban by Twitch. After watching a clip, Asmongold stated:

"That's crazy! To pull out a gun and be waving it around on stream. Wow! Wow, that's a lot! Do you think Twitch will do anything? Will Twitch do anything of Hasan going over and then talking about shooting somebody or implying that he's going to shoot somebody, is Twitch going to do anything? I really wonder, I've got a feeling... everybody know's the answer to that."

Further, Asmongold brought up an incident from 2022 when Erobb was banned for a whole month over threats of fighting someone at a TwitchCon event:

"Keep in mind, Erobb got suspended for thirty days for telling somebody he was going to get in a fight with him at TwitchCon."

What did HasanAbi do during his interaction with the Twitch chatter?

Expand Tweet

During his broadcast, an individual wrote remarks targeting him and Zohran Mamdani, allegedly stating that the two should be "hanged." HasanAbi responded by showcasing the chatter's supposed YouTube channel while waving around a gun during his broadcast, stating:

"Wait, this is the guy?... F**k are you going to do, bro? Write a petition? Let's do a crusade, he says. Let's do a f**king crusade, he says. Let's hang Hasan and Mamdani for treason, he says. The f**k are you going to do?... You skinny b**ch."

Expand Tweet

However, the YouTube channel was also eventually found to be not that of the chatter's. Hasan has also since claimed that the gun used by him was a prop or a "toy," and not a real firearm:

"Dog, that YouTuber literally said I should be hanged, and i said, good luck... and I just showed this. Good luck with that... It's also not a real gun. Don't worry."

Hasan was one of the livestreamers providing on-the-ground coverage of the Los Angeles anti-ICE riots that had been taking place in early June. The streamer even witnessed a flashbang at the protests.

