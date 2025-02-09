Destiny feuds with YouTuber Nicholas DeOrio online amid allegations from female creators

Kick streamer Steven "Destiny" recently became involved in an online back-and-forth with YouTuber Nicholas DeOrio after the latter called out the political commentator on X. To those unaware, Destiny is currently in the process of getting sued by fellow Twitch streamer Pxie after she alleged that he leaked explicit images of her without consent, calling herself a victim of "revenge porn."

Within his posts on X, Nicholas DeOrio labeled HasanAbi and Destiny as "spineless pathetic cowards" and condemned the DDG (the abbreviation used for Destiny's community) for showcasing support for Destiny. Further, he asked those believing Destiny "should still have a career" to unfollow and unsubscribe from him.

In response, Destiny claimed that individuals who are criticizing him based on the allegations levied against him currently had previously denounced "cancel culture," and claimed that he is being "attacked" by individuals with "nothing to lose and everything to gain." He wrote:

"I just wanna say how absolutely f**king hilarious it is that you fat soy f**ks were screeching and screaming about how horrible and evil cancel culture is and the #metoo sh** was, 'innocent until proven guilty!!!' but you're super content to take a side on this because of where the popular support is when only one side has spoken."

Further, he challenged those criticizing him to "attack" Kiwi Farms, a web forum that is known for facilitating the harassment of popular figures and communities online:

"If you really want to show your nuts, why not attack places like Kiwifarms WHERE THE CONTENT IS LITERALLY STILL BEING HOSTED AND BLASTED TO THE WORLD? Oh, because that's a scarier party to go after, eh. Talk about cowards."

Nicholas DeOrio's initial posts on X (left) and Destiny's response (right) [Image via @Awk20000/X]

"You pathetic freak": Nicholas DeOrio reacts to Destiny's lengthy post calling him out on X

Nicholas DeOrio's response to Destiny's counterattack to his initial posts on X (Image via @Awk20000/X)

The online beef between Destiny and Nicholas DeOrio has resulted in multiple posts from both sides targeting each other. Following Destiny's lengthy post on X, the drama between them continued as Nicholas DeOrio made yet another post specifically directed at Destiny's insinuated challenge to "attack" Kiwi Farms.

Nicholas DeOrio remarked that Pxie's files would not be hosted on the forum if they had not been leaked by Destiny in the first place:

"Kiwi Farms wouldn't have Pxie's files if you didn't share them without her consent you pathetic freak... Suck my di**."

In other news, H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein recently claimed that fellow political commentator HasanAbi, a known adversary of Destiny, owes his career to the latter. This claim was made during an episode of the H3 Podcast released on February 5, 2025.

