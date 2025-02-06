Ethan Klein claims HasanAbi "literally" owes his career to Destiny amid their feud

On an H3 Podcast episode released on February 5, 2025, Ethan Klein claimed that Twitch star "HasanAbi" Piker owes his streaming career to Steven "Destiny" Bonnell. This statement came during the same broadcast in which Klein announced plans to release another video about HasanAbi, following the significant attention his previous "Content Nuke" had generated within the streaming community.

For context, Ethan Klein and HasanAbi have been feuding for nearly a year. However, HasanAbi and Destiny have had a rivalry for even longer, with the two often taking jabs at each other for years.

While watching HasanAbi’s old videos on the H3 Podcast, Klein suggested that the streamer, who is one of Twitch’s most prominent political content creators, "literally" owes his career to Destiny due to their past associations.

"The projection is unreal, he is so insecure. Bro, this is you. You literally owe your entire career to Destiny, bro."

Before making this claim, Klein also made light of HasanAbi’s voice, joking that the streamer had gone through a "second puberty," which was a reference to the recent drama surrounding Pirate Software:

"The voice is a little high-pitched. Did he hit second-puberty?"

Ethan Klein says he built his own career while claiming HasanAbi had his given to him

After claiming that Destiny made HasanAbi's career, Ethan Klein shifted the conversation to his own career, emphasizing that he built it "by himself" with some help from a few people along the way:

"I built this sh*t on my own! You want to talk about somebody who built this sh*t on my own, it was me motherf**ker. Suck it, b**cha**. I got nobody to thank. I mean, I have some people to thank, but like, nobody to be like, 'You made me.'"

He also talked about the "years" of hardship he endured while building his career as a political content creator:

"Listen, there are people who helped me along the way. But I built this thing painstakingly brick by brick. Years of f**king crawling through the mud, experimenting all this sh*t, you know what I mean?"

Klein then took aim at HasanAbi again, suggesting that his career was largely handed to him by others, including his family:

"Must be nice to just have someone give you a career. Oh yeah, that's what happened before you went to Twitch too. Because your uncle gave you a f**king job."

In the same stream, Ethan Klein accused HasanAbi of being a misogynist and alleged that the Twitch star had solicited explicit sexual content from fans.

