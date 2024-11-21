Destiny's ex-wife Melina insinuates the streamer allegedly had an affair with Lauren Southern

Kick streamer Steven "Destiny's" ex-wife, Melina Goransson, has alleged that he had an affair with Lauren Southern. On November 20, 2024, a one-minute-46-second video from Melina's Twitch livestream was posted to the r/YouTubeDrama subreddit.

In the video, the content creator discussed last year's controversy that erupted after Destiny leaked her private messages on social media. Melina claimed that she name-dropped Lauren Southern in the messages and that a "lot of stuff" was happening.

The 26-year-old also said people can "put the puzzle pieces together really easily" regarding the alleged situation involving Destiny:

"Last year, he leaked a message of mine that I sent to someone I thought was my friend. And, in that message, I mentioned Lauren. You know, I mentioned her because there was a lot of stuff going on, obviously. Like, this is something we already know. I don't really know why people are speculating. Like, I think people can just put the puzzle pieces together, like, really easily. If they just look at, 'Okay, these things happened.'"

Commenting on who was "not being honest" about "what actually happened", Melina added:

"I even mentioned, and then, people asked about it, and then he said that I... got jealous because they streamed so much. That's not really what happened. I feel like it's pretty clear to who is not being honest here of what actually happened. There are so many things and so many people have said what happened, and if he wants to deny that, fine."

The Twitch streamer continued:

"Not everyone is perfect and a lot of these people are pretty intense. You know? So maybe it's hard to trust. But you can also see patterns and how people behave, and stuff. She did not lie. She did not lie. And I think it's really clear she didn't lie. That's what I'm saying... because she didn't lie. It's very very true."

YouTuber Brittany Simon alleges Destiny had an affair with Lauren Southern

On November 16, 2024, YouTuber Brittany Simon posted a 46-minute video titled Let's Finally Talk About Destiny (Misogynist, Cheater & R*pe Apologist). At the 16-minute mark, Simon also alleged that Destiny had an affair with Lauren Southern.

Claiming that the alleged affair was "messy," Simon stated:

"First and foremost, there was an affair, and this affair was messy. When he confided in me about the affair, when his ex-wife confided in me about the affair, when his mutual friends and I discussed it, it was something that was complicated and gray and messy. And involved children, a married person, somebody with a reputation on the internet that, well, was pretty bad. It also was the last person I thought it would be, given that Destiny claimed to be such a liberal and progressive at some points in his life."

Timestamp: 16:45

While referring to Lauren Southern as a "quite controversial" personality, Brittany Simon said:

"This is how the story goes, according to what I was told by his ex-wife and him. There was an affair, a long-time affair with a fellow content creator named Lauren Southern. Lauren Southern, if you don't know, is quite controversial. She's sort of infamous for shooting flare guns up in the air around migrant boats. Lauren is also somebody who's been in the conservative circles out of Canada, and is considered a tradwife, though recently, she did go through a divorce, that allegedly had abuse involved, and there is a child."

As of this writing, Destiny has not commented on these allegations.

