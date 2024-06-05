"Destroyed my entire reputation on the W side" - Mizkif responds to BruceDropEmOff reconciling with him

Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" has responded to Bruce "BruceDropEmOff's" recent reconciliation with him. During a livestream on June 4, 2024, Mizkif discovered a 25-second video on his official X Community in which BruceDropEmOff conveyed his "respect" and "love" towards him.

The streamer said:

"Yeah, respect to everybody. It's love to everybody. Love to f**king OTK. Love to Kick. Love to s**t. Even Mizkif, bro. Even f**king Mizkif! I've just been thinking about... when I take a break, y'all, I think about everything that happened. You feel me? That's when I take time and think... you know?"

Mizkif paused the video midway and made a lighthearted comment, saying:

"You are blocked, b**ch a** Bruce! Don't ever f**king look at me ever again! (The streamer starts laughing) I f**ked it up."

The Austin, Texas-based personality shared his thoughts on BruceDropEmOff taking time to reflect on the controversy, remarking:

"Hearts in chat for Bruce. I'm glad you had time to think, man. That is so sweet. I'm glad you had a year to just chill out and think. Really nice. A whole year to think. Hmm... I wonder!"

He then went on to accuse BruceDropEmOff of "dragging him through the mud" and "destroying his reputation" within the W/L streaming community. He elaborated:

"Let me get this straight - I get dragged through the mud by Bruce. I get dragged by everybody. Destroyed my entire reputation on the W side, gets destroyed! 'We good! We good!' When do I have, you know, my day?"

"I don't understand why can't people just be f**king nice" - Mizkif responds to BruceDropEmOff reconciling with him

After claiming to have been "dragged through the mud" by BruceDropEmOff, Mizkif's attention was drawn to a Twitch chatter who claimed that new FaZe Clan member Nick "Lacy" was fond of him.

The co-founder of One True King (OTK) responded:

"'Lacy likes you.' Bro, I like Lacy, man. I get Lacy. Like, I don't understand why can't people just be f**king nice. I don't understand!"

Timestamp: 00:23:10

He then asked BruceDropEmOff to unblock him live on the stream, adding:

"All right, Bruce, listen - you said some pretty mean things about me. I want you... to unblock me on stream. I want you to unblock me on stream because I still can't type in your chat."

For those unaware, Mizkif and BruceDropEmOff became embroiled in a major controversy in January 2023 following the latter's resignation from OTK. BruceDropEmOff claimed to have received text messages from the 29-year-old, describing them as "weird."