Did Ethan Klein do a Hitler salute? St Patrick's Day stream controversy explored

On March 17, founder of H3H3 Productions Ethan Klein and his wife Hila organized and hosted a special edition of the H3 Podcast. The live stream was St Patrick's Day-themed, with both the set and the host's attire flaunting shades of green. Klein himself was dressed up as a leprechaun, who introduced the event in an Irish accent.

The stream lasted for about nine hours, and the channel gained over 12,000 YouTube members. In one particular incident, at around the 6-hour mark, Ethan Klein raised his hand in a controversial gesture, seemingly in imitation of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's incident at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, which took place in January.

Musk made a gesture by placing his hand over his heart and extending his arm outward, accompanied by the phrase "My heart goes out to you," which drew criticism for its resemblance to a N*zi salute. Ethan Klein enacted this exact motion and repeated Elon's quote in the recent St Patrick's Day stream after reaching a member goal:

"('Also, we're about to hit 10K') Thank you guys so much for your support, I've had so much fun here... and also, my heart goes out to you."

The moment that caused controversy from the latest H3 Podcast episode (Images via H3 Podcast/YouTube)

It should be noted that Ethan Klein, according to a DNA test, is 99% of Ashkenazi Jewish descent. Also, Ethan met Hila during a Birthright Israel trip at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Israel, where she served in the Israel Defense Forces.

His support for Israel in the current Middle Eastern conflict is a recurring theme on the H3H3 Platform. This political viewpoint is the root cause behind his long-running feud with Twitch streamer HasanAbi.

Exploring the context behind Ethan Klein's controversial St Patrick's Day incident

[Timestamp - 5:58:00]

To make the event even more special, subscriber, or "member" goals were set, and to commemorate the 8,000 member mark, Ethan had to be taped to a wall. At this point, Klein was visibly drunk after enjoying a series of beers in a classic Patty's Day fashion. After being stripped down from the wall, the H3H3 founder hobbled his way back to his desk.

Before quoting Elon, Klein addressed his "haters", by enacting a motion resembling the Hitler salute while saying:

"Let the haters know that we dab on 'em."

Overall, the stream was successful with the channel's paid member count expanding by over 10,000. At the 11,000 milestone, Ethan was required to shave his eyebrows in celebration.

In other news, Ethan and Hila have suggested that Rhett and Link should consider terminating Matt Lieb's employment due to his involvement in a Reddit community, allegedly linked to a Child Protective Services (CPS) report filed against the Kleins.

