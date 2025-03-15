Ethan Klein and Hila insinuate Rhett & Link should fire Matt Lieb over CPS snark controversy

H3H3 Productions' Ethan Klein and his wife, Hila, recently suggested that Rhett and Link should fire comedian Matt Lieb from their show, Good Mythical Morning. For context, Klein and Lieb are currently embroiled in an online feud. The tension developed after Lieb was seen actively participating on the subreddit r/h3snark, a community known for criticizing the H3 Podcast. This situation relates to an incident where Child Protective Services (CPS) visited Ethan's home following reports about his children's well-being.

Ad

Lieb is also a member of the Good Mythical Morning (GMM) cast. GMM is a talk show hosted by one of the internet's most beloved duos, Rhett & Link. Lieb has been featured on multiple episodes, including stand-up specials and mini-games like Spicy Spin the Bottle.

It is believed that the snark Reddit community Lieb was participating in allegedly made the call to CPS, sending them the Kleins' home address. While discussing Matt Lieb's sarcastic comments on the situation, Hila, Ethan's wife and podcast co-host, brought up Lieb's employment with Good Mythical Morning, even advising him to stay off the internet.

Ad

Trending

"You choose to participate in a snark Reddit page with your name on it, and it's a problem that Ethan points it out?.. It is disgraceful to participate in a snark page, and Ethan is allowed to point it out, if that's too much for you, maybe get off the internet, and maybe don't work for a reputable company like Rhett & Link, you don't deserve to work there."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ethan Klein nodded along enthusiastically and echoed his partner's thoughts:

"I was going to say you don't have to get off the internet, but you certainly get off that show. I think he should be fired, and I hope he is fired. He's pathetic."

"You pathetic worm": Ethan Klein does not hold back while speaking against Good Mythical Morning cast member Matt Lieb

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ethan Klein clearly bears animosity towards Lieb, as he brought up a past incident in which the GMM cast member reportedly called him a "Jewish supremacist":

"You on your show called me a Jewish supremicist and then when I call you a piece of sh*t and call you out, you go 'Um, I'm being harrassed', like, how do these people go to the same pathetic talking point? ('I don't know, ' said Hila)"

Ad

Lieb had previously alleged that Ethan had been harassing him online, but the latter denied this, claiming that every comment he made against Lieb was justified:

"How is it harassment that I made a few Insta stories about you? You pathetic f**king worm."

Later on, the Kleins doubled down, claiming that Lieb's presence on a "family friendly" show like Good Mythical Morning doesn't make sense:

Ad

"So family friendly…I don’t think he represents the show. I don’t think it’s good for the show."

In other news, Ethan Klein announced a new h3h3Productions video on the r/h3snark subreddit, amidst claims that he would file a legal complaint against the snark community.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback