"We gotta save them kids": Matt Lieb claims he has been harassed by Ethan Klein amid CPS scandal

Ethan Klein, YouTuber and host of the H3H3 Show along with his wife Hila, recently had a tense online exchange with Matt Lieb, a Los Angeles-based comedian, writer, and actor. Essentially, Ethan took to Instagram and alleged that Matt is a contributor to the r/h3snark subreddit, a community dedicated to the "criticism of the H3 Show with Ethan Klein".

This incident follows a distressing situation involving Child Protective Services (CPS). A false report, allegedly stemming from the snark community, prompted CPS to visit Ethan's home to investigate allegations concerning his children's well-being.

Addressing Klein's allegation against him, Lieb shared a post on X, suggesting that the former harassed him for "48 hours":

"I’m 100% against anyone calling CPS on YouTubers they don’t like. *48 hours of being harassed by Ethan Klein later* We gotta save them kids."

For context, Ethan's Instagram story included a screenshot of a post from user u/MattLieb. The latter has been active on both r/h3snark and r/h3h3_productions, where he has allegedly shared content related to "harassment".

Before this, in October 2024, Lieb made satirical remarks on social media, taking jabs at the H3H3 Productions founder:

"Ethan Klein is no more. I am Ethan Klein now."

Ethan Klein speaks on the CPS incident during an episode of the H3 Show

Ethan brought up the incident during episode 119 of his YouTube show. He set the scene by explaining that his children contracted giardiasis and that the snark community twisted narratives to make it seem like the reason behind their sickness was due to poor home conditions, eventually calling CPS to get the situation checked:

"It turned into this whole snark narrative that our house is a mess, that there's dog sh*t everywhere, that Sunny is eating sh*t and getting giardiasis... Well it culminated, and somebody finally... an anonymous call um went into them on the 3rd saying that they were a somebody that works at the house wanted to report us." (Timestamp - 3:53)

When the CPS officials reached Ethan and Hila's residence, they were told about the "harassment campaign" set out by r/h3snark against the Kleins. Ethan attempted to explain his career to the official, who reportedly had very little understanding about the H3H3 world:

"I tried to explain that this is part of this harassment campaign, and we've been visited by the FBI, we've been swatted this and that, and we talked for a while. He gets it, but there's certain things that I guess he has to do." (Timestamp - 5:42)

Overall, Ethan and Hila claimed that the conditions their children grow up in are "spotless" and that there is no cause for concern over their well-being at home.

In other news, HasanAbi suggested that Ethan Klein may have "hired people" to remove "pro-Hasan comments" from the "Content Nuke - Hasan Piker" YouTube video.

