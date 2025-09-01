Did IShowSpeed get arrested? Viral clip from North Carolina explained

Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; did not get arrested in North Carolina, as YouTube sensation Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; pulled a prank on him. On August 31, 2025, a three-minute-three-second-long video went viral on X, showing IShowSpeed being confronted by two individuals wearing police uniforms, who informed him that a warrant had been issued against him in Florida for an unpaid speeding ticket.When one of the individuals placed the streamer in handcuffs, the latter exclaimed:&quot;Oh, hell no! Hey, stop f**king playing on me, bro! Nah, f**k that! Bro, what?! What do you mean, Florida wants to extradite me?! (An individual in a police uniform says, 'You didn't show up to court, so you have a warrant.') Stop playing, bro. What speeding ticket? I've never sped in a day in my life! No, bro, that's just my name! That's just my name, I'm never speeding! My name is Speed. I'm never speeding, though. I don't even drive my car. I don't drive! What courthouse?! What?! Bro, hell no! Come on, bruh! I think he's playing.&quot;While being escorted to a car that resembled a police vehicle, IShowSpeed appeared to become emotional and said:&quot;What is it? You know I've never raced a day in my life, bro! Ain't no f**king way!&quot;&quot;I f**king knew it!&quot; - IShowSpeed reacts after MrBeast welcomes him to &quot;his prison&quot;Another clip from IShowSpeed's ongoing Speed Does America livestream was posted on X, in which MrBeast welcomed him to &quot;his prison.&quot; In response to the most subscribed YouTuber's prank, Darren remarked:&quot;(MrBeast says, 'Hey, Speed, welcome to my prison!') I f**king knew it! You know how I f**king knew it? Because I seen this s**t (The streamer points to a Feastables sticker on a water dispenser) right here! You always playing, MrBeast!&quot;MrBeast responded by instructing an actor wearing a police uniform to close the doors and added:&quot;Make sure you close the door, we'll keep him in there. Yeah, don't worry about it. Make sure the door is locked. How's it going, chat? Hey, we're going to throw up a poll in a minute. You guys tell me how long we should keep Speed in here.&quot;IShowSpeed's America tour was still going on as of this writing, and on the fourth day of the 35-day-long subathon, his younger brother, Jamal Watkins, made an appearance.