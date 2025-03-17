Did Macaiyla evict Erobb221? Rumor explored as Twitch streamer's "banter" post goes viral

Twitch streamer Macaiyla recently became the topic of discussion online after users speculated her to be the landlord of fellow streamer Eric "Erobb221" and had served him an eviction notice. These rumors arose after Macaiyla made a post on X, which depicted an "eviction notice," complete with the use of an emoji.

The notice, titled, "Guess who's moving? You!!!!," suggested Erobb221 pay his outstanding balance or risk being evicted from his house. However, upon close inspection, the final date given in the notice for the filing of the eviction is shown as August 18, 2020:

"Pay your outstanding balance, or release your apartment and turn in your keys to the leasing office by 6:00PM today. Eviction will be filed promptly Tuesday morning, 8/18/2020. If you have any questions call management office at..."

Despite some X users assuming the notice to be legitimate, Macaiyla later clarified that it was simply "banter." She clarified that Erobb221 had not been served the notice. Responding through a reply to her original post, she wrote:

"This is literally just banter."

The "eviction notice" posted on X by Macaiyla (Image via @macaiyla/X)

"Should’ve been fairly obvious": Macaiyla clarifies rumors of her evicting Erobb221 from his house

For those unaware, Erobb221 is the younger brother of fellow Twitch streamer Tyler "loltyler1." Meanwhile, Macaiyla is Tyler's long-time girlfriend, with the two being the parents of a child. As such, she and Erobb221 tend to interact with each other owing to their common association with Tyler.

After the notice she posted as a joke on X went viral, Macaiyla decided to step in and clear the air. Pointing out the aforementioned discrepancy in the date, the Twitch streamer wrote:

"It should’ve been fairly obvious with the fake 2020 eviction notice but I guess a lot of this stuff goes over y’all’s heads this app is legitimately just cooked with fake outrage now lol gg."

Earlier this year, Sodapoppin stated that Tyler's community could possibly "harass" other content creators after the latter expressed dissatisfaction with World of Warcraft Hardcore guild OnlyFangs members.

