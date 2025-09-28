Did N3on get tattoo? Viral clip explained

  • home icon
By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Sep 28, 2025 05:09 GMT
N3on got a &quot;tattoo&quot; along with Rampage Jackson during their collaborative broadcast (Image via N3on/YouTube)
Twitch streamer Rangesh "N3on" recently recorded himself seemingly getting a tattoo along with fellow streamer and former mixed martial arts fighter Quinton "Rampage" Jackson. A clip of the N3on admiring the finished "tattoo" on his arm was posted on X on September 26, 2025, and quickly went viral.

The reason behind the clip becoming so popular online was the fact that N3on is a practicing Muslim. Notably, however, both N3on and Rampage Jackson had gotten temporary tattoos using an airbrush gun. When he asked the tattoo artist, N3on was informed that the temporary tattoos he was getting would end up lasting last only three to five days.

N3on and Rampage Jackson receive temporary tattoos in viral clip

N3on was raised in Houston, Texas, in a Pakistani-Muslim family, with his dad originally belonging to India. The 21-year-old is known to be a practicing Muslim, often publicly talking about his adherence to the religion's practices in the past, such as practicing a clean and non-vulgar vocabulary during the Ramadan month.

Now, in a longer VOD video of the pair getting the temporary tattoos, he can be seen getting an arm sleeve tattoo, a neck tattoo, and a lower back tattoo. On the other hand, Rampage Jackson got a tattoo on the side of his head and on his shoulder.

In the past few months, N3on has made the shift to streaming on Twitch after having started on its rival platform, Kick. The streamer signed a 70:30 revenue split contract, in which the larger share of the revenue is earned by the streamer.

Despite his shift, the streamer has continued to collaborate with fellow Kick streamers, such as Rampage Jackson, and hold broadcasts together. The streamer has also vowed not to showcase advertisements on his Twitch channel, even if it is at a financial cost to him.

