Did Twitch streamer Arky come out as gay? Viral X post explained

Twitch streamer Bryce "Arky" has not come out as gay, as the viral X post shared on his account was written by fellow Twitch content creators Nick "FaZe Lacy" and Jason "Jasontheween." On August 29, 2025, a post was made on Arky's account, in which it was written that he was "gay and proud of it," and that the matter was something he "had been holding in for almost a year."

The now-deleted post made through the streamer's account read:

"This has been such a long time coming and i appreciate all of you for supporting me on this journey, its been a very hard couple of days making this decision but i want to finally tell the world the truth. I have been holding this in for almost a year. I am gay and proud of it"

A screenshot of the now-deleted X post that was made through Twitch streamer Arky's official account on the platform (Image via x.com/yoxics)

Several prominent influencers and streamers, including Nick "Nmplol," Emily "Emiru," Rachell "Valkyrae," and Ludwig Ahgren, congratulated Arky, believing he was the one who wrote the social media post.

"I knew it the way you and Arther were kissing that one time after stream. Then yall went on the jet skis together at sunset. Congrats man super proud of you!" Nmplol responded.

"hell yeah arky!!!! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜" Emiru said.

"YAY ARKY!!!! happy and proud of you❤️❤️❤️" Valkyrae replied.

"congrats bro proud of you <3" Ludwig said.

"This s**t looks believable" - Arky reacts after FaZe Lacy and Jasontheween make an X post using his account

During a livestream on the same day (August 29, 2025), FaZe Lacy and Jasontheween connected with Arky after posting the aforementioned X post. Bryce responded to the FaZe Clan members' actions by saying that people had been calling him about the post made through his account:

"People been calling my phone. There's been, like, three people, bro. Emiru said, 'Hell yeah, Arky.' Ludwig said, 'Congrats, bro, proud of you.' This s**t was believable, bro. Now I got tell people I'm not gay now, bro. Wait, Jason, look at me."

Timestamp - 01:58

Jasontheween responded:

"I'm proud of you, bro. It is believable, it doesn't look believable, bro.You had to do that in the first place."

Arky is a partnered Twitch streamer who is best known for Just Chatting and gaming content. As of this writing, he boasts 328.4k followers on his channel.

