DJ Akademiks says he is working with Twitch to "make it right" while addressing getting banned from the platform

Music personality Livingston Allen, aka DJ Akademiks, was banned from Twitch on January 28, 2025. The streamer is known for his commentary on rap and hip-hop, and his channel on the Amazon-owned platform had over half a million followers when it was removed.

The news of the ban comes days after DJ Akademiks was accused of grooming for talking to a 15-year-old streamer named NourGXD about a sexual scenario on a Twitch stream dated January 23.

While DJ Akademiks has apologized after facing backlash, the streamer was banned from the platform and hours after being suspended, Livingston addressed the ban. He insinuated that his previous remarks about the controversy, where he had apologized were enough, and claimed that he and his team were working with Twitch to make this right after getting banned:

"Number one first and foremost, I am moving past that moment. We addressed it. Dragging it is not doing anything for us. Um, obviously Twitch took some action because even though I wasn't streaming, that happened on their platform. Completely get it. We will work with Twitch and make it right, okay?"

DJ Akademiks also claimed that he would continue to multistream on other platforms, like Rumble and YouTube, and stated that a majority of his viewership comes from YouTube:

"Until then, we have always multi-streamed, we will continue to multi-stream. Whether it's on Rumble, we of course still stream on Meta and of course, we still stream on YouTube. Which, honestly, 80% of our viewership came from YouTube anyway. That will continue."

DJ Akademiks claims there's no big fallout and he still has sponsors like Stake after Twitch ban and grooming controversy

While addressing getting banned on Twitch, DJ Akademiks claimed that there has been a lot of talk about him online since the controversy. He then rubbished claims that there has been any "hailstorm of fallout":

"I see a bunch of pages, kind of just saying random stuff. And I don't know if it is to elicit a response from me, but I could tell when the sharks start circling, you just don't want to keep dropping blood in the water. As far as anyone saying that it is a hailstorm of fallout, that's not true."

The streamer then explained that he still retains his Happy Dad seltzer and Stake sponsorships:

"Happy Dad is still right here, make sure you all go get the grape version, that's my favorite version. Stake, Stake supports us on Twitter. Supports our news Twitter account, which is the AkademiksTV account. They've done it before and they continue to do it. There is nothing that's changed there."

DJ Akademiks concluded his statements addressing the ban by claiming that he respects Twitch and cannot complain about the enforcement of rules, which had led to the suspension of his account:

"Again, you guys have seen some sh*t that happened on stream. Twitch, respect their platform, and you also have to respect their rules. And also, when they take enforcement action, you can't get mad. You know what I'm saying? That's where we are at right now."

Popular FaZe Clan member Plaqueboymax has been one of the greatest critics of DJ Akademiks since the grooming controversy.

