"Does he know he joined": Fans react as FaZe Clan "welcomes" basketball star Jimmy Butler

Popular American organization FaZe Clan took to its X account to seemingly "welcome" NBA star Jimmy Butler. For those unaware, Butler is trending within the NBA community after the Golden State Warriors swapped in the player from the Miami Heat in a multi-team trade (in exchange, the latter received Andrew Wiggins and P.J. Tucker).

However, considering the barrage of viral trades happening in the world of basketball, it's unclear if FaZe Clan actually signed him or simply played along with a joke. Here's what they posted:

FaZe Clan is usually up to date with current affairs. The post garnered several reactions from the online community. One user named @yoxics joked about whether Butler knew about the deal (indicating that he might not be fully aware of his real-life trade). They wrote:

"Does he know he joined?"

FaZe Clan member Kaysan also reacted, wondering what the post was about:

FaZe Clan's CEO Richard "Banks" joked about acquiring a new sniper (the organization blew up after sniping montages back in 2010):

Here are some other reactions to the post:

"There’s still time to delete this," said @fanocsgo

"Looks like we going back to the old faze clan ggs," said @z5tcss

"Faze tf going on over there I think u sent the wrong image," said @gonedom0

FaZe Clan's past associations with celebrities

FaZe Clan faced a challenging period between 2022 and 2023. After going public in July 2022, the organization received a delisting notice. This financial turbulence coincided with it spending significant amounts to sign creators and celebrities.

One notable name associated with this period was rapper Snoop Dogg, who joined FaZe Clan (as a director) in March 2022 and resigned in April 2023. He even received shares in the company after it went public. While the exact reason for his departure remains unconfirmed, the organization's unstable financial position was certainly a contributing factor.

FaZe Clan also collaborated with other celebrities, including interviewing Chris Rock and playing Call of Duty with Lil Yachty. However, since 2024, the organization has moved away from such high-profile deals, instead focusing on content creators and strengthening its gaming organization.

FaZe Clan is owned by GameSquare Holdings Inc. In October 2023, GameSquare announced its intent to acquire FaZe Clan. According to reports, the deal valued the organization at approximately $17 million.

