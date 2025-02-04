UFC veteran reacts to Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady teaming up for new anti-semitism campaign

Tom Brady, the legendary NFL quarterback, and Snoop Dogg, the iconic rapper and cultural phenomenon, have joined forces for a powerful new campaign against anti-Semitism. The duo stars in a thought-provoking commercial that aims to raise awareness in the face of hate. Their collaboration brings together sports and music to deliver a message of tolerance and understanding.

In the impactful commercial, Brady and Snoop Dogg use their star power to address the rising issue of anti-Semitism, urging viewers to stand against discrimination and prejudice.

UFC veteran Jake Shields reposted the video on X with a provocative comment, showcasing his signature outspoken style. Known for his willingness to dive into controversial topics, Shields often uses his platform to express bold, divisive opinions. He re-posted the video, saying:

"This commercial just made me 109% more antisemitic"

Check out Jake Shields' post below:

Shields' sharp, unfiltered commentary adds another layer of controversy to the campaign, sparking further debate. His reaction highlights the polarizing nature of using celebrity influence to address sensitive social issues.

Snoop Dogg tells Joe Rogan why he loves UFC

Snoop Dogg’s love for combat sports goes beyond just watching fights—it’s a shared experience with friends. During his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, he revealed that gathering with his crew to watch UFC events or boxing matches turns fight nights into lively social events, filled with excitement, banter, and shared reactions.

Snoop's passion for MMA was further fueled by his role as an analyst on Dana White's Contender Series, where he got an up-close look at rising talent. Snoop specifically praised Sean O’Malley, a standout from the series, calling him a "star in the making" for his flashy style and charisma.

Snoop also shared a fun anecdote about sparring with Daniel Sarafian, a UFC veteran, showcasing his hands-on interest in fighting. While he joked about not being a professional fighter, Snoop’s willingness to step into the ring highlights his respect for the discipline and skill of MMA athletes. Snoop's connection to combat sports is as authentic as it gets, from watching fights with friends to analyzing talent and even sparring.

Check out Snoop Dogg's comments below (12:05):

