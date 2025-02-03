Joe Rogan makes astounding claim about how RFK Jr.'s 'MAHA' policy can directly impact USA's GDP: "They scared the f**k out of everybody with COVID"

Joe Rogan has broken down a potentially mammoth impact that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 'MAHA' (Make America Healthy Again) movement could have on the United States of America and its economy. Rogan also suggested that the regime, which was in power in America during the start and peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, allegedly mishandled its response to the public health crisis.

Rogan has long supported American politician and health influencer RFK Jr., who hails from the Kennedy political family of America. RFK Jr. is U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for the position of 'United States Secretary of Health and Human Services.'

On episode #2266 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast a few days ago, Joe Rogan hosted fellow comedian Brian Simpson and discussed the American healthcare system. They alluded to many Americans reportedly being denied their healthcare claims by insurance companies.

Rogan opined that Americans being healthier would reduce their dependence on healthcare. He added that most of America's health issues stem from purportedly questionable dietary habits.

Rogan implied that watching RFK Jr. promote a healthy lifestyle could motivate people to take up gymming.

Emphasizing health and work efficiency's close bond, Rogan explained how a healthier America would mean a stronger American economy:

"And then if more people do that, there's more healthy people. If there's more healthy people, there's less losers. If there's less losers, the country makes more money. The whole GDP [Gross Domestic Product] goes up. Everybody, you're gonna do better. You're gonna do better with whatever you're doing in life, if you're healthy, because health is energy."

Simpson chimed in and asked how one makes people do it. Rogan replied and reaffirmed his views on the government's alleged COVID-19 failures:

"You don't make 'em do it. But you inspire. And the government has never done that before. Why not try it? Why not try that? Why not try that? Why not try to, like, f**king gaslight people and tell 'em you gotta wear a mask in your car or you're gonna die? Instead of that gaslighting, how about pump 'em up? They scared the f**k out of everybody with COVID. How about they pump everybody the f**k up with health?"

Watch Rogan's assessment below:

Watch the episode below (*Rogan's comments at 14:28):

Joe Rogan's longstanding support for RFK Jr.'s 'MAHA' movement

On JRE's episode #2206 in 2024, Joe Rogan and businessperson Chamath Palihapitiya discussed the allegedly undesirable standards in regard to safety regulations in the U.S. food product industry.

The UFC commentator alluded to RFK Jr.'s 'MAHA,' a play on the words of U.S. President Donald Trump's 'MAGA' (Make America Great Again) movement. RFK maintains that the 'MAHA' movement strives for improvement of food, medicines, air, water, soil, and health in America through extensive government-helmed measures.

Rogan implied that the supposedly malevolent link between American food companies, who've allegedly long funded political parties and bent the food regulation rules, would be challenged by the RFK-driven 'MAHA.' Praising RFK, Trump, and Tulsi Gabbard for their promotion of the movement, Rogan said:

"No one's done that before. Right? So that's very exciting."

Watch Rogan's assessment below (2:38:25):

